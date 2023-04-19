Is Josh Groban Gay? A Look into His Sexuality!

Joshua Winslow Groban is a vocalist, songwriter, and actor from the United States. His first four solo albums were designated multi-platinum, and he was ranked as the top-selling artist in the United States in 2007 with over 22.3 million records sold. He had sold over 25 million records worldwide as of 2022.

Is Josh Groban Gay?

Josh Groban is not gay, despite what many people believe or assert. All of Josh’s high-profile celebrity relationships were with women. In an interview with ETonline’s Chris Azzopardi, the singer also stated that he is not gay and that if he were, he would not deny it and have no issue saying so publicly.

He also stated that co-starring alongside Ryan Gosling in the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) was his greatest challenge. Josh stated that if he was homosexual, he would come out at that time.

Josh Groban Is Dating Natalie McQueen

Josh Groban is dating Natalie McQueen. On Valentine’s Day, Groban, who turns 42 on Monday, and McQueen, 33, both posted the same black-and-white selfie of the couple lying in bed together to their respective Instagram accounts.

Groban appeared to affirm his relationship status by writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to this extraordinary woman who makes me so gosh-darned stupidly happy.” The actor and singer concluded his caption with a “.”

McQueen, a British actress best known for her stage roles in London’s West End, including roles in productions of Bonnie & Clyde, Pippin, and 9 to 5 The Musical, wrote on Instagram: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the greatest ever. You bring me the greatest joy.”

According to the actress’ official website, McQueen, from Essex, England, also appears in a 2019 performance of Kinky Boots: The Musical that has been released in theaters and is presently streaming online.

She made her professional theater début at the age of eight as Young Eponine in a production of Les Misérables. During the 2010s, she played multiple roles in the West End production of Wicked.

It is unknown how long Groban and McQueen have been courting, but McQueen has shared photos of Groban on Instagram at least since September 2022, when she posted a photo of herself and the Broadway star on a nature walk.

“‘Do you know you’re Italian?’ – boyfriend of a little tree lizard,” McQueen captioned the photo at the time.

On Monday, the actress posted a photo of Groban onstage at what appears to be the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City to her Instagram Story, praising Groban, who is starring in a revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the theater.

“I am so stinkin’ proud of you, @joshgroban,” McQueen wrote in her Story. “You are a miracle ”

According to E! Online, Groban dated Kat Dennings, Katy Perry, and January Jones from Mad Men prior to his relationship with McQueen. The “You Raise Me Up” singer dated actress Schuyler Hefford previously.