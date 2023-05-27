Is Jorja Smith Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

In the entertainment industry, rumors and speculation frequently encircle celebrities, and a recent topic of discussion has been whether the talented singer Jorja Smith is pregnant. Fans and media outlets are anxious to learn whether or not the acclaimed artist is embarking on a new chapter in her life. This article will investigate the rumors, examine the evidence, and attempt to cast light on the question of whether Jorja Smith is pregnant.

Is Jorja Smith Pregnant? Baby Bump

There has been no official confirmation of Jorja Smith’s pregnancy, but her recent concert with Burna Boy has sparked numerous rumors.

Fans are speculating whether Jorja Smith is pregnant after she was reportedly spotted with a baby bulge. A video of Jorja and Burna performing together was recorded and shared on social media.

Many concertgoers observed that Jorja’s abdomen was noticeably larger than in the past, indicating that she was pregnant.

Twitter users responded with numerous comments, including “My baby is pregnant.” Similarly, Jorja shared photos of herself donning the same dress prior to the performance.

She posted a number of images to Instagram, including some of her cradling her stomach. And the garment was also FEBEN. Her stomach appears slightly larger than in earlier photographs.

Due to this, pregnancy rumors circulated in the media, but the singer has not commented as of the date of this publication. Moreover, Jorja may shortly provide an update on this matter. Jorja’s Instagram handle is @jorjasmith_.

Related: Is Ana Navarro Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

Who Is the Father of Jorja Smith’s Child? Dating Life Is Examined

Related: Is Hallie Jackson Pregnant? Expecting a Bundle of Joy!

Jorja Smith is not dating anyone and does not have a companion at this time. Due to pregnancy rumors, people are seeking the Father of their child.

Despite the fact that neither she nor the father of the child are in a relationship. Aside from this, she has engaged in romantic relationships in the past.

Smith was reportedly in a relationship with the renowned singer-songwriter Joel Compass. According to reports, the couple began dating in September 2017.

In addition, Jorja was romantically linked to Canadian rapper Drake. Numerous individuals also believed that Drake’s song Jaded from the album Scorpion was about their relationship.

They never confirmed or denied their relationship, despite all the rumors. So, it can be concluded that the couple in question did not have an affair.

Jorja is currently focusing on her career and doing quite well. Moreover, Smith is working on her new ventures and performing in numerous locations. We can learn more about her lifestyle by following Jorja on social media.