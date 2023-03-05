Is Jordan Leavitt Gay? Find Out What He Said About Her Own Sexuality!

Jordan Leavitt, an American mixed martial artist, competes in the UFC’s welterweight division. Leavitt has come a long way since he started his MMA career on the high school wrestling team. He quit wrestling his freshman year, but after seeing The Ultimate Fighter on TV.

He decided to rejoin the squad and wrestle for the next three years. On December 5, 2020, at UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori, Leavitt competed against Matt Wiman for the first fight inside the Octagon. His triumph came after the first round when he slammed his opponent.

He won the night’s Most Valuable Player award because of this match. His skill in combat is legendary, yet little is known about the man behind the legend. Several people assumed he was gay because of this. Yet, is Jordan Leavitt a homophobe? So, let’s find out. To read the entire article, please scroll down.

Jordan Leavitt: Is He Gay?

Jordan Leavitt does not identify as gay. False rumors are circulating throughout the public. Making conclusions about someone’s sexual orientation without their permission is inappropriate. It’s important to not make assumptions about people based on their sexual orientation or other qualities and to treat everyone with dignity and respect.

Jordan Leavitt shares a hilarious anecdote about receiving direct messages from fans who wanted to congratulate him on being an out-gay boxer. After he told them He Wasn’t Gay, he said he started getting some odd texts.

We broke a lot of stories in 2023 about famous people like Carlos Cuevas, Jena Malone, and many others coming out as homosexual or lesbian. Here’s hoping we can help you figure out the answer to your question “Is Jordan Leavitt Gay?”

Jorden Leavitt Career

Leavitt won his MMA debut with a second-round Peruvian Necktie choke over Tony Martinez at Gladiator Challenge Fight Club. Afterward, Leavitt defeated Lucas Neufeld via unanimous decision at Tuff N’ Nuff Fight Night.

Roy Ostrander via arm-triangle choke at Final Fighting Championship 36, John Walker via heel hook in round one at Gladiator Challenge Holiday Beatings, and Isaiah William via unanimous decision at BCM Promotions Fight Night 8.

Is Jordan Leavitt Married?

Jordan isn’t afraid of the spotlight and has a highly outgoing personality. Undoubtedly, the fighter has kept his private life just that: private. The fighter has marketed his career as opposed to talking about his personal life in interviews. Jordan and Ashlie Leavitt have recently tied the knot.

The fighter announced the wedding on Instagram on June 16, 2019. In interviews, the boxer has only talked about his professional life and avoided queries about his family. Jordan Leavitt was ecstatic about his marriage to Ashlie.

The MMA fighter shared the news of his engagement to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram on June 16, 2019. On their one-month wedding anniversary, Jordan posted a photo from the ceremony that took place on July 16, 2019. The fighter has put an end to posting Instagram images of his wife and is instead concentrating on his professional life.

Wrapping Up

Originally from the United States, Jordan Leavitt is a mixed martial artist who competes in the welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. When he joined the wrestling team in high school, he quickly found a passion for MMA, which he pursued over the next three years.

During UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori has been deemed the night’s most impressive performer. After finishing her political science degree at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, he intends to enroll in law school and eventually practice family law.

To find out the answer to the question, "Is Jordan Leavitt Gay?," I wish you the best of luck.