Is Jojo Swift Expecting a Baby? The Truth Revealed!

Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa is an American YouTube personality, dancer, vocalist, and actress. She is well-known for her appearances on Dance Moms alongside her mother Jessalynn for two seasons, as well as for her recordings “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” Siwa’s YouTube channel, “Its JoJo Siwa,” features daily videos of her daily activities. She was included on Time’s 2020 annual list of the world’s 100 most influential individuals.

Is Jo Jo Siwa Pregnant?

If you’ve recently used TikTok, you’ve probably noticed that “JoJo Siwa pregnancy announcement” has become a popular search term for all of her videos. The reason for this is that JoJo documented a recent shopping expedition and shared photos of children’s clothing she purchased as a gift for a friend on Snapchat.

JoJo posted a photo of herself with her hand over her midsection and the caption “Can’t believe it” as a joke.

JoJo was obviously teasing, but some people didn’t realize it, and a screenshot of her Snapchat photo went viral on Facebook. Suddenly, the entire world questioned whether or not the photograph was authentic.

JoJo has now responded to the rumors on her TikTok by stitching a video of herself to the Facebook photo, reacting in disbelief to the rumor and the amount of conversation the false pregnancy has generated.

JoJo, ever the troll, has posted additional Snapchat photographs joking that she is pregnant. In conclusion, JoJo enjoys practical jokes, and she is not pregnant.

Our Gallery Contains a Synopsis of JoJo’s Dating History

Mark Bontempo

In August 2020, JoJo verified via TikTok that she was dating Mark. In December 2020, after only a few months together, she verified their separation.

Kylie Prew

JoJo introduced followers to Kylie via social media in February 2021. Throughout their relationship, the Internet celebrity divulged intimate details of their relationship. In October 2021, when Kylie was conspicuously absent from JoJo’s Instagram, fans began to speculate that they had parted. Us Weekly reported in the same month that the couple had separated.

However, that was not the conclusion! JoJo verified that the couple reunited in May 2022. In August of that year, Kylie confirmed their separation.

Katie Mills

In December 2021, JoJo sparked romance allegations with the TikTok star. However, it is uncertain whether anything actually transpired between them.

The Singer Avery Cyrus

JoJo and Avery went public with their relationship in September 2022, following months of fan speculation. The end of their relationship was announced by Avery in December of that year.