Jojo Siwa Has Doubts About Her Sexuality!

“JoJo” Siwa is the stage name of an American dancer, singer, actor, and YouTuber Joelle Joanie Siwa. She and her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, were on Dance Moms for two seasons, and she became famous after releasing the singles “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.”

The Beginnings of Your Life and Profession

On May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska, Joelle Joanie Siwa was born to Jessalynn, a professional dance instructor from Iowa, and Tom Siwa, a chiropractor from Nebraska. She is the only sibling, and her brother, Jayden Siwa, is a YouTuber as well.

At the age of just 10, Siwa made it to the final five in the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, hosted by Dance Moms creator Abby Lee Miller. In week 9, she and her mom were booted from the show. Siwa first appeared on Dance Moms in early 2015, after she had auditioned for Miller’s “ALDC” dance competition team in 2014.

Siwa followed up her 2015 song “I Can Make U Dance” with the digital release of “Boomerang” in May of that year. The issue of cyberbullying is discussed in “Boomerang.” Above and beyond 5 million people have liked its video after it was seen over 950 million times. The music industry website Vivid Seats recognized Siwa as 2018’s Breakout Artist of the Year.

Siwa announced her first major concert tour in 2018, named D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, for 2019. She was set to perform in 52 locations across the United States and Canada at a variety of venues, including theaters, outdoor amphitheaters and stadiums, and indoor arenas. The United Kingdom and Australia would also host additional performances. The tour was set to get off on May 17 in Phoenix, Arizona.

It was originally planned for the first leg of the tour to end in Austin, Texas on June 26, and the second leg to begin in Orlando, Florida on July 10. On August 20th, Vancouver, Canada, was to be the last destination. In September 2020, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, and the following year, Fast Company named her one of its Queer 50.

For the upcoming season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance, she will be joining returning judges Matthew Morrison and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, as was announced on April 4, 2022.

She was honored with GLSEN’s Gamechanger Award for her work to end bullying on September 9, 2022.

How About Jojo Siwa, Is She a Lesbian?

Jojo Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community three months ago, spoke candidly about her sexuality in a recent interview with People, saying that she is still “trying to figure it out.”

“My identity remains a mystery to me. I feel like I need to understand this. I also have a joke to share. Kylie is her name. “I’m a Ky-sexual,” she declared, referring to her relationship with Kylie Prew. To which the speaker responds, “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, homosexual, heterosexual. Simply using the term “gay” or “queer” as shorthand is what I do most of the time, and I also find those terms hip.”

The teen then elaborated, saying, “For some reason, gay appeals to me. To put it simply, I have always felt that my human is my human, thus I guess that makes me pansexual.”

What Does It Mean to Be Pansexual?

The Media Alliance for Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity (GLAAD) describes a pansexual as “a person who can create lasting physical, romantic, and/or emotional connections to persons of any or all genders.” People who identify as pansexual are usually included in the category of “bisexual.”

One in five LGBTQ youth in the United States use a term other than lesbian, gay, or bisexual to describe their sexual orientation, according to the Trevor Project’s 2019 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, which surveyed tens of thousands of LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 and 24 across the United States. Over a hundred sex identities were represented among LGBTQ youth, including pansexual and panromantic asexual.

Distinctions between bisexuality and pansexuality have been the subject of discussion for a while now. If you identify as bisexual, you’re attracted to people of both sexes, whereas if you identify as pansexual, you’re attracted to people of any and every gender expression.