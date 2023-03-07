The Truth Behind Jojo Siwa’s Alleged Pregnancy: Exposed!

Siwa, whose stage name is “JoJo,” is a dancer, singer, actor, and YouTube personality from the United States. She is famous for her singles “Boomerang” and “Child in a Candy Shop,” as well as for her appearances on Dancing Moms alongside her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, for two seasons.

Is Jojo Siea Pregnant?

Jojo is not expecting a child. Jojo’s Instagram post of a positive pregnancy test started the story, which was taken seriously by many TikTok users. As part of the “#KRISSED” phenomenon, in which people invented stories about celebrities and closed them with “You’ve been #KRISSED,” the rumor was originally associated with this fad. One of her fans responded by making a video promoting the word that Siwa was pregnant, but the myth caught on and persisted.

Private Life

With TikTok star Mark Bontempo from August 2020 to November 2020, Siwa ended their romance. In January 2021, Siwa publicly acknowledged her identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Siwa responded to a fan’s question about her sexuality by saying that she “doesn’t truly know this answer,” meaning that she does not apply a label to herself.

At a later time, she said, “Technically I would say that I am pansexual, because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.” Aside from “lesbian,” “bisexual,” and “transgender,” Siwa noted that she also uses “gay” and “queer” in the same interview. She later reaffirmed her earlier assertion that she does not have any interest in male company.

Siwa came out as dating her best friend Kylie Prew in February 2021. Prew had asked her out the previous month. They called off their separation in late 2021, but by May 2022, they were officially back together. Once again, in June of 2022, Siwa and Prew ended their relationship. Siwa started dating video blogger Avery Cyrus in August 2022. It was reported in December of 2022 that Siwa and Cyrus had split up.

Past History and Profession

Joelle Joanie Siwa’s parents, Jessalynn (née Lombardi), a professional dance instructor from Iowa, and Tom Siwa, a chiropractor from Nebraska, had their first child on May 19, 2003, in Omaha. She is the only sibling of fellow YouTube star Jayden Siwa, her older brother.

Siwa got her start when she placed in the top five in the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, which was created by Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller. She joined her mom on the show but was booted after week 9. Eventually, Siwa made an appearance on Dance Moms, beginning with her 2014 audition for Miller’s “ALDC” dance competition squad and her early 2015 selection for the team.

Siwa followed up her 2015 song “I Can Make U Dance” with the digital release of “Boomerang” in May of that year. The issue of cyberbullying is discussed in “Boomerang”. Almost 9.5 million people have liked its video and it has been seen over 950 million times. Vivid Seats recognized Siwa as 2018’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Siwa revealed in 2018 that her first major concert tour, named D.R.E.A.M. The Tour will take place in 2019. Her 52-city North American tour included stops at both indoor arenas and outdoor amphitheaters and stadiums. Further shows would be held in the UK and Oz. On May 17, in Phoenix, Arizona, the tour was set to begin.

The first part of the tour was supposed to wrap up on June 26 in Austin, Texas, while the second part was supposed to begin on July 10 in Orlando, Florida. The last meeting had been set for August 20 in Vancouver, Canada. She made it onto Fast Company’s Queer 50 list in 2021 and Time’s annual list of the 100 most important people in the world in September 2020.

She joined returning judges Matthew Morrison and Stephen “tWitch” Boss for the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance on April 4, 2022.

It was revealed that she would receive the GLSEN Gamechanger Award for her work to end bullying on September 9, 2022.