What Did John Wayne Gacy Say Before He Died?

American serial killer John Wayne Gacy raped, tortured, and murdered at least 33 male victims. Besides Pogo the Clown and The Killer Clown, he has a few other nicknames.

What Methods Did John Wayne Gacy Use to Murder His Victims?

Gacy would entice his victims back to his house with the promise of a “magic trick” involving handcuffs and then fill them with alcohol or drugs. Before instructing his victims to do the same, he would generally tie his own hand behind his back and unlock it with a key he was hiding.

Tragically, after he had his victims under control, he would rape, torture, and kill them, often by tying a rope around their necks to suffocate them. He poured quicklime into the crawl space under his house and buried 26 victims there to hasten the decomposition process. And then there were the four that were dumped in the Des Plaines River and the other three that were buried somewhere on the property.

To What Extent Is John Wayne Gacy Still Alive?

It’s official: John Wayne Gacy has passed away. He was executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994, at Stateville Correctional Center.

Gacy was supposed to be executed on June 2, 1980, but he remained there for another 14 years. He spent his time on death row filing multiple unsuccessful appeals. Now available on Netflix is the documentary Conversations With A Killer: The John Gacy Tapes.

Just Where Was John Wayne Gacy’s Abode?

Address: 8213 West Summerdale Street. On March 17, 1942, John Wayne Gacy entered the world. His birthplace was Chicago, Illinois. In 1964, after a brief courtship, Gacy married Marilynn Myers and the couple moved to Waterloo, Iowa so Gacy could manage the KFC restaurants her father had purchased.

After moving back to Chicago with his mom, Gacy settled into his new home at 8213 West Summerdale Avenue. A bulk of his victims were buried in a crawl area underneath his home, and he stayed there until his arrest in December 1978.

In What Way Did Police Track Down John Wayne Gacy?

When John Gacy was finally apprehended at his 8213 West Summerdale Avenue house in December 1978, it was because of the inquiry into the disappearance of Des Plaines youngster Robert Piest. It was a widespread practice in the 1970s to label pre-adult teenagers as runaways.

The disappearance of Piest from his job at the Nisson Pharmacy on his mother’s birthday was the most concerning factor. Furthermore, eyewitnesses stated that he had gone there in search of employment. The police began their inquiry only after they were convinced that Piest did not run away from home that day.

After Gacy’s name came up as the contractor most likely to have approached a young guy about work, a background check found that he was currently wanted for battery and had previously served time in prison for sodomy.

Exactly What Were John Wayne Gacy’s Final Words?

John Wayne Gacy’s last words before he was executed were, “Kiss my ass,” which was broadcast nationwide.