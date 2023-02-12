“Is Jessie J’s Baby Bump the Next Big Reveal?”

Jessie J, aka Jessica Ellen Cornish, is a famous English singer. She was born and reared in London, and at the age of 11, she made her stage debut in a production of Whistle Down the Wind on the West End. The baby Jessie J is expecting is a boy.

Recently surprising fans with her pregnancy news, the 34-year-old British pop artist turned to social media on Saturday (Feb. 11), just days before the 2023 Brit Awards, to share the joyful news that she is expecting a baby girl.

Earlier Years

Jessica Ellen Cornish, better known by her stage name Jessie J, was born on March 27, 1988, to parents Rose and Stephen Cornish in Chadwell Heath, London, England. Growing up, she attended Colin’s Performing Arts School, and later, she enrolled at Essex’s Mayfield High School.

She started performing with the National Youth Music Theatre at age 11, after making her debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Whistle Down the Wind” on the West End. At age 15, she was featured on the reality show “Britain’s Brilliant Prodigies” and won the title of “Best Pop Singer.” After that, she completed her education at the London College of Music and the Performing Arts. She graduated in 2006 alongside pop stars Adele and Leona Lewis. Jessie asserts that when she was 18 she had a small stroke.

Career

After making her debut with the all-female ensemble Soul Deep, Jesse J. earned a solo contract with the record label Gut Records. They collapsed financially, and she began to find success as a songwriter, eventually landing a publishing deal with Sony ATV. She got a job as Cyndi Lauper’s opening act for her 2008 Bring Ya to the Brink tour dates in the United Kingdom.

Early in 2011, she released her first full-length album, titled “Who You Are.” Artistically, Jessie J is most pleased with the album’s title tune, “Who You Are,” which she describes as a “good role model for young people” and for which she offers the explanation, “I usually say that I’m half-artist, half-therapist.” Reviewers were quite enthusiastic with the album’s lead song, “Do It Like a Dude,” and it peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart. “Price Tag,” her follow-up single, peaked atop the New Zealand singles chart and remains Jessie’s most-viewed online video to date. As the musical guest on “SNL” on March 12, 2011, she made her U.S. television debut that night.

When “Who You Are” was released, it debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart. She ruptured numerous tendons in her foot in June 2011 while practicing for the Summertime Ball in London’s Wembley Stadium. She was forced to make changes to her set at that year’s Glastonbury Festival and cancel engagements at numerous other summer events.

Jessie J was nominated for Best British Female Artist and Best British Single at the 2012 Brit Awards. Jessie J was a coach on “The Voice UK” on BBC One from 2012 to 2013.

Her second studio album, titled “Alive,” came out in September 2013. Wild peaked in the top 5 on the UK and Australian singles charts. The songs “It’s My Party” and “Thunder” were also released as singles from the album. Following this, she launched her first arena tour, the “Alive Tour,” which ran from October 2013 to February 2014.

The UK charted at No. 5 for “Sweet Talker,” her third studio album, which was released in October 2014. With “Bang Bang,” her first collaboration with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, she scored her third number-one and seventh top-five song in the UK. The US Billboard Hot 100 chart “Bang Bang” at No. 6 upon its release.

Her song “Flashlight,” included on the movie “Pitch Perfect 2″‘s soundtrack, was up for Best British Video at the 2016 Brit Awards. The Sweet Talker Tour, in support of the album, kicked up in January 2015. She was a part of the voice cast for 2016’s “Ice Age: Collision Course,” where she contributed the song “My Superstar.”

Jesse J dropped a brand new song titled “Real Deal” in August 2016. The title “R.O.S.E.” was revealed to be her upcoming fourth album, and the first song “Think About That” was published. She toured Europe and the United States and dropped four more singles from the album. “R.O.S.E.” was her fourth studio album, released in May of 2018.

An acronym for the album’s four extended plays (EPs) is R.O.S.E., which stands for “Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment.” She has been performing at events all throughout Europe and Asia since April of this year. She made the announcement on Instagram, titling the trip “The Lastly Tour,” in memory of her dear friend and bodyguard, Dave Last “Lastly,” who passed away in December 2018. Jessie J also came out with a holiday album this year, and it’s called “This Christmas Day.”

Jessie J competed in the Chinese version of “I am a Singer” in 2019. The show reportedly paid her $25 million for her appearance. After six years on the air, she became the first singer from outside the United States to win the competition. She’s planning to release an album in 2021; the title is still up in the air.

Private Matters

At a press conference in March 2011, Jessie J revealed that she was bisexual. But in April 2014, she publicly denied being bisexual and said “A passing phase, at least in my case. I’m not claiming, though, that being bisexual is a passing phase for anyone.” She considers herself to be a feminist, a vegan, and an outspoken advocate for gender equality. In 2014, she uprooted her life from London to Los Angeles, California, seeking better job prospects because she was tired of having her personal life overshadow her music in the United Kingdom.

In November 2014, Jessie J started dating American singer Luke James. Although they were no longer a couple as of October 2015, they occasionally appeared on stage together. A romance between her and actor Channing Tatum has been speculated about on and off since 2018.