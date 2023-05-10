Is Jessica Tarlov Pregnant? Could a Baby Be on The Way?

Senior Director of Research and Consumer Insight for Bustle, the largest independent news and lifestyle website for women, is Jessica Tarlov.

Is Jessica Tarlov Pregnant?

Is Jessica Tarlov expecting her second child? This news has gone viral throughout the globe, but she has not commented on it.

On a Wednesday in 2021, The Five on Fox News became tense when Dana Perino persuaded co-host, Jessica Tarlov, to reveal an unpublicized pregnancy.

They were discussing the unique actions they had taken during the pandemic. Jesse Watters’s book Writing and Parenthood was discussed. Then, Perino turned around to confront Tarlov.

However, Perino did not appear to be aware that her pregnancy was a secret, appearing sincere.

Perino concluded the interview with her head in her hands as they cut to a commercial, appearing both embarrassed and pleased for Tarlov.

Is She Married?

Brian McKenna, a documentary director, is married to Jessica Tarlov. The Canadian was born in Montreal, Quebec, on August 8, 1945. The most well-known of his award-winning documentaries are on Canadian history and the study of conflict.

Brian McKenna also founded The Fifth Estate, a CBC documentary series that won Oscar and Emmy awards and ran from 1975 to 1988.

Brian McKenna and Jessica Tarlov’s daughter, Cleo Markie McKenna, are dating. Previously, the director covered politics for the Montreal Star.

The three-part series The Valour and the Horror, which won awards for Best Direction, Best Writing, and Best Documentary Series in both English and French, is one of the numerous projects on which he has collaborated with his filmmaker brother Terence.

McKenna’s accomplishments include award-winning reporting on Canada’s conflicts, such as the War of 1812, the First and Second World Conflicts, and the Korean War.

Co-authoring the Penguin Books biography of former Montreal mayor Jean Drapeau is one of the notable director’s achievements in the documentary film genre.