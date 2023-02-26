Is Jessa Duggar Pregnant Again? Fans Speculate After Cryptic Social Media Posts!

The American television host Jessa Lauren Seewald goes by her full name. She gained fame as a cast member on the TLC shows Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting. In addition, she wrote a book with her sisters Jana, Jill, and Jinger called Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships.

In a heartbreaking video, Jessa Seewald (formerly Duggar) revealed that she had a miscarriage while pregnant with baby No. 5 in 2022.

Jessa Duggar: ‘I Was in Complete Shock’ After Miscarriage with Baby No. 5

Jessa, 30, and Ben Seewald, her husband, are seen at the beginning of the February 24 YouTube video titled “Heartbreak Over the Holidays” sitting with their children Spurgeon, Fern, Ivy, and Henry, showing them a drawing of their family with one baby next to them. Spurgeon, age 7, answered for the group when Jessa asked her children what that meant: “You’re having a baby.”

Their mommy’s “tummy” didn’t look too big, and when they mentioned it, Jessa said, “Not yet.”

At 11 weeks along, Jessa announced in a “pregnancy update” video posted on December 21, 2022. However, the former star of 19 Kids and Counting also revealed that she was feeling “very sick,” prompting speculation about the possibility of twin gestation.

As Jessa put it, “I haven’t really had that much in any other pregnancies, especially not this far along.” “Yesterday, I did have some spotting.” I’m about to enter the second trimester of my pregnancy, and it does seem a little worrisome. We arranged for an ultrasound to be performed tomorrow. The baby and I will be able to check in, I hope. There has only been a minuscule amount of spots.

Jessa later gave an upbeat update in which she reported not having seen much spotting, but still shed tears while declaring that “there isn’t anything [she] wouldn’t do for [her] children.”

Then she showed off the ultrasound pictures, where the doctor reportedly said that while her “sack” looked good, “the baby [did not].”

The former reality TV star admitted, “Nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words.” Because the spotting had ceased, I had allowed myself to become incredibly optimistic. I was taken aback at that point. For lack of a better phrase, I was speechless. Without any warning, I burst into tears. Then Ben came up and wrapped his arms around me.

“missed miscarriages can be so jarring because you don’t have clear signs of something going wrong,” Jessa said in the video as the couple tried to “process” what to do next. I mean, I spotted really light for maybe twenty-four hours, but that was it.

Jessa ended her heartbreaking video by focusing on the ultrasound.

She sobbed as she explained that they had decided to check into a hospital and undergo dilation and curettage. Before being admitted to the hospital, I went through a traumatic experience… God is good, and we know that He cares for us.

Jessa said through shaky sobs, “even if [they] would never be able to hold this baby in [they’re] arms, I am able to thank God for giving [them] this life.”