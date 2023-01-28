Is Jeremy Renner Married? He Had a Dating History with Lot of Famous People!

Renner is an actor from the United States. At the beginning of his career, he was in small movies like “Dahmer” in 2002 and “Neo Ned” in 2005. Then, he played smaller parts in bigger movies like S.W.A.T. in 2003 and 28 Weeks Later in 2007. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his roles as a military sergeant in 2008’s The Hurt Locker and as an angry thief in 2010s The Town.

Renner graduated from Modesto, California’s Fred C. Beyer High School in 1989. He went to Modesto Junior College and studied computer science and criminology before taking an elective drama class and deciding to become an actor.

Renner has only been married once, but over the years he has been with a number of famous people.

Jes Macallan

Jeremy Renner was Jes Macallan’s boyfriend from 2005 to 2009. American actress Jes Macallan is best known for playing Josslyn Carver in the ABC drama series Mistresses.

Eiza González

On February 1, 2020, Jeremy Renner was seen making out with Eiza González during a pre-Super Bowl celebration in Miami. A González-related source, though, asserted that the two are not dating and were simply having fun together. Mexican actress and singer-songwriter Eiza González Reyna rose to fame for her leading role as Lola Valente in the hit musical “Telenovela Lola, érase uno vez.”

From 2014 through 2016, González enjoyed more popularity as Santanico Pandemonium in the American horror series From Dusk to Dawn: The Series. She is also well known for playing Monica Castello in the 2017 action-crime movie Baby Driver, Nyssiana in the 2019 cyberpunk action movie Alita: Battle Angel, and Madam M in the Hobbs spin-off from the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Rashida Jones

In 1995, Renner and Jones had a brief relationship. An American actress, director, writer, and producer is Rashida Leah Jones. Among many other appearances on television and in movies, Jones played Louisa Fenn on the Fox drama series Boston Public and Karen Filippelli on the NBC comedy series The Office.

Janet Montgomery

According to rumors, Jeremy Renner and Janet Montgomery started dating around 2011. English actress Montgomery works in both cinema and television. She gained notoriety for her portrayal as Ames in Fox’s Human Target’s second season as well as for her roles in The Hills Run Red and Wrong Turn 3: Left for the Dead. She also made an appearance as Jessie, Eric Murphy’s assistant.

Jeremy Renner’s Daughter

Of course, his daughter Ava is the one special woman in his life. On his social media platforms, he occasionally posts images of his daughter, and on Father’s Day of last year, he sent her a particular homage. He wrote: “Posting an old photo of the actor holding his newborn daughter “Thank you, Ava, for making that day—and every day since—the BEST of my life. Never before has love been so perfectly described. The finest aspect of me will always be you. And happy Father’s Day to my dad, you are my real-life superhero and an inspiration.”

Why He Was Recently Admitted to Hospital?

Renner was hit and driven over by his snowplow at home on January 1, 2023, resulting in traumatic chest damage and other injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

The enormous snow cat involved in the incident weighed 14,330 pounds, or 6,500 kilograms, according to data from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Renner was transported by chopper to a nearby hospital. He was described as being in “critical but stable condition” by a spokesperson.

He had surgery, and as of January 2, he was still in serious condition and in an intensive care unit. The actor thanked his followers for their support and mentioned that he was too hurt to type in a photo that was shared on his social media accounts on January 3.

Renner, 51, was taken to the hospital after being struck by a snow plow on his ranch in northern Nevada as it was being used to dig out a car.

“I would want to thank everyone for their kind words and comments. I love and appreciate you all very much. These damaged bones—plus 30—will heal, he assured followers on Twitter.

The message was accompanied by a picture that looked to depict Renner receiving physical treatment while lying on a bed.