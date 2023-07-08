Is Jason Momoa Gay? Unraveling The Truth of His Sexuality!

Jason Momoa has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, owing to his captivating performances and undeniable charisma. As the world becomes more inclusive and accepting, it is natural that interest in celebrities’ private affairs would increase. This article explores the question that has captured the attention of fans and the media: Is Jason Momoa gay?

Is Jason Momoa Gay?

No, Jason Momoa Is Not Gay. None of the numerous gay rumors circulating about him are genuine. Momoa has only dated women and is presently in a relationship with one. His previous relationships have never included a male. It is therefore fair to conclude that Jason Momoa is not gay.

Related: Is Joey Votto Gay? Exploring the Truth About His Personal Life!

Who Is Jason Momoa Dating Currently?

Jason Momoa is presently in a relationship with Eiza González. González is a vocalist and actor from Mexico. In June, just weeks after their relationship became public, the couple appeared to have parted ways. A source told individuals that the actor from Dune and the actress from Ambulance broke up because “they’re just very different people.”

Nonetheless, another source told PEOPLE that the couple “still hoped things would work out.”

“They dated in secret for some time before making their relationship public,” the source said. “They are in various stages of life.

On two separate occasions in July, the duo was spotted exiting the same London hotspots together. Although they were not seen together and departed the venues simultaneously, they did so within moments of one another.

Scroll Down for A Comprehensive Look at Momoa’s Dating History:

Simmone Mackinnon

Momoa’s major break as an actor came in 1999 when he was only 19 years old. According to The Express, he was working at a surf shop in Hawaii when fashion designer Takeo Kobayashi encouraged him to become a model. Shortly thereafter, Momoa was cast as Jason Loane in the renowned action series “Baywatch Hawaii.”

During his time on “Baywatch Hawaii,” Momoa met Simmone Jade Mackinnon, who was also a cast member of the program. According to Us Weekly, the couple began dating shortly after meeting in 1999. They remained close for years, and in 2004 they became engaged. Little else is known about the couple’s seven-year relationship, as Momoa’s acting career was in its infancy at the time.

Two years after their engagement, the couple divorced in 2006, and Momoa moved on to a new relationship.

Related: Is Chris Young Gay? Navigating Fame and Sexual Orientation!

Lisa Bonet

Despite his divorce from Mackinnon, the actor was rumored to be dating Bonet. In 2007, after two years of dating, the couple welcomed their daughter Lola. In 2008, the former Cosby Show star gave birth to their son, Nakoa-Wolf.

Despite rumors that the couple had tied the knot in 2007, Momoa and Bonet sealed the knot in 2017. In January 2022, they proclaimed their separation via an Instagram statement.