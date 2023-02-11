Is ‘NFL’ Player Jason Kelce Married To Kylie McDevitt: All You Need To Know

Jason Daniel Kelce, born on November 5, 1987, plays centre for the National Football League’s Philadelphia Eagles (NFL). At the 2011 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected him in the sixth round. At Cincinnati, he played collegiate football. Super Bowl champion Kelce has been chosen for the Pro Bowl six times and has made the first team five times. Kelce was predicted to be selected in the fourth or fifth round despite not having actual NFL size. At the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine, he had the quickest 40-yard sprint time of any offensive lineman. Kelce underwent an appendectomy on March 11, 2011, after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

Is Jason Kelce married or not?

Together with his queen, the “King of Philly” rules. Jason Kelce, a centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kylie McDevitt have been wed with joy since 2018. Discover more about their union before Super Bowl LVII. It appears that these two soulmates met on Tinder. Although Kylie didn’t go into detail about their first date, she suggested that Jason was just one finger swipe away from missing the love of his life.

She posted a picture of the two of them from November 2015 with, “Thank happy you swiped right, too. Jason was four years into his NFL career and three years away from helping the Philadelphia Eagles overcome the New England Patriots to capture their first-ever Super Bowl triumph in 2015. Jason was frequently featured on Kylie’s Instagram after that 2015 post.

Did Kylie McDevitt play any sports?

The Kelce family is a sports family. Field hockey was Kylie McDevitt’s sport throughout high school and college at Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. She had a solid senior year in 2016, which was her final season before she graduated in 2017. She was named to the All-CSAC First Team and the ECAC South All-Stars First Team, per her Cabrini Athletics bio.

Although she is classified as playing defence, she ended the season with five goals and five assists. In an emotional piece she published in April 2019, she reflected on her time playing field hockey in college. Along with many pictures of herself playing, Kylie said, “One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family.

When did Jason Kelce marry?

On April 14, 2018, Jason and Kylie exchanged vows, according to Philadelphia magazine. At the Logan Hotel, the couple exchanged vows. Their wedding photographer, Sarah Alderman, told the magazine, “He went from a regular athlete whom I had never heard of to a Super Bowl champion who made such an impression on the community.

“I don’t watch football, but I’ve been raising my twins as a single mother since they were born, and I grew up with a single mom, so I feel very familiar to [the] underdog thing,” the woman who doesn’t watch football said. I broke down in tears when I saw Kelce’s speech. His entire outlook on life and way of thinking just really hit me hard. I envisioned him as my future husband.

