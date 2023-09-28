Is Jason Derulo Gay? A Look at the Singer’s Love Life

Jason Derulo is a famous American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. His real name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux, and he was born in Louisiana. He has established himself as a major figure in the music industry with a succession of tunes that have topped the charts. Aside from his success in music, fans have been interested in learning about his personal life, specifically his sexual orientation, relationships, and family.

Jason Derulo was born on September 21, 1989, in the city of Miramar, which is located in the state of Florida, United States. He began his musical career at an early age and went on to study singing at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. In the early stages of his career, he wrote songs for a number of musicians, including Diddy, Danity Kane, and Lil Wayne. 2009 marked the release of his first single, “Whatcha Say,” which shot him to the forefront of public attention as it shot to the top of the charts almost immediately after its release.

Is Jason Derulo Gay?

The rumor that Jason Derulo is gay is completely false.TikTok users who are unsure of their sexual orientation have adopted his song “Get Ugly,” specifically the line “Oh my oh my oh my God, this girl straight and this girl not,” a popular means of coming out to their friends and family.

Because of this, the song has been incorrectly labeled as a gay anthem, despite the fact that Jason Derulo is not gay and has solely had love relationships with women (including Jena Frumes, the mother of his kid).

Who Does Jason Derulo Call His Girlfriend?

In May of 2023, Jason Derulo is not attached to any woman at this time. It appears like Jason Derulo and his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes have called it quits on their relationship for good. During the course of their relationship, more than a year would pass. On Twitter, he broke the news that they were no longer together and asked that his privacy be respected:

It came as quite a shock when they decided to end their relationship just one day after enjoying their birthdays together. Since their birthdays were so close together, they decided to celebrate together in Colorado. They have also been seen in recent times in the city of Los Angeles. Jena has also removed a post from her Instagram account in which she fondly reminisced about the “Savage Love” singer.

Jason Derulo’s first public appearance was with American Idol contestant Jordin Sparks. The second individual won a singing competition when she was 17 years old, long before she began dating the It Girl singer.

2011 was the year that they both made public announcements regarding their relationship and recorded some songs together. They were together for more than three years before they split up in 2014. During the same year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Jason gave Jordin ten thousand orange roses as a gift. It was only a matter of time before they called it quits on their relationship.

In 2015, Jordin allegedly stated that she and Madame Noire had ended their relationship for reasons that remain unexplained. She indicated that she and her partner had a little disagreement and that she would be leaving for a trip the next day. She also mentioned that the quarrel was small. The star of the reality show stated that Jason Derulo assisted her in loading her car, gave her a kiss, and told her that he loved her before sending her on her way before sending her away.

Conclusion

Jason Derulo is a musician and composer who has had 11 tracks certified as platinum as of May 2023, and he is not married at this time. He does not identify as gay and has never had a romantic relationship with a man. After spending the previous day celebrating each other’s birthdays together, Jason and Jena Derulo decided to end their relationship the next day.

On May 8, 2021, they were blessed with a child named Jason King. Jordin Sparks stated that they parted ways for reasons that are unknown; nonetheless, the 32-year-old suddenly stopped interacting with her after the breakup.