Jane Kilcher and Atz Lee Kilcher: Are They Still Together?

Atz Lee Kilcher and Jane Kilcher are hardworking, devoted, and private, like most couples on Alaska: The Last Frontier. The two are beloved by their fans because they are the series’ original cast members. We will examine Atz and Jane Kilcher’s lives and relationships in further detail in this post. After the appearance of jane Kilcher in the 2022–2023 winter season “Bering Sea Gold”. There have been several rumors about the divorce of the couple who have been together for over a decade. Are the rumors real? checkout below!

Atz Lee Kilcher

Atz Kilcher and Lenedra Carrol gave birth to Atz Lee Kilcher. Atz Lee, the third child, frequently felt like the family’s bad guy. While his sister Jewel is a country music sensation, his older brother Shane later returned to the family farm. After growing up in Alaska, Atz Lee made the decision to traverse the entire nation in pursuit of a significant opportunity. Over the years, Atz traveled the nation while carrying his dependable guitar. Atz Lee returned to the homestead as the years passed after sensing the comforting pull of home.

Jane Kilcher

Before relocating to Homer, Alaska, at the age of 12, Jane Kilcher was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. Jane met Atz Lee Kilcher at the Kilcher Homestead, which was not far from where she resided. The two’s early relationship developed into much more as adults. Due to their shared passion for music, Atz Lee and Jane decided to get married. Her parents taught Jane how to fish because they were fishermen. She typically describes her early years as being surrounded by “storms and males.” Regarding her schooling, Jane did go to college and attended the University of Texas in Austin. Registered nurse Jane has experience working in isolated Alaskan communities.

Jane, who works as a commercial fisherwoman, is the one who is left in charge of fishing. She is in charge of ensuring that the family has access to enough fish to carry them through the long winters. Atz Lee, on the other hand, is totally reliant on hunting to keep the family alive over the long winters. Atz is aware of the issue raised by not raising animals, but he would not have it any other way. As a result, Atz needs to spend some time getting ready for the winter before it arrives.

Are They Still Together?

Although Jane tends to avoid social media, she once used it to address divorce rumors regarding herself and Atz Lee. Atz had a terrible trekking accident at about the same time. Jane clarified the situation on Facebook by stating that she had no intention of divorcing. The couple has been wed for over 15 years and enjoys spending time together.

Couple’s Last Relationships and Divorce

Atz Lee and Jane were both married before they found comfort in each other’s arms. Both of the couple’s children are results of their prior unions, despite the fact that they seldom ever discuss them.

Atz Lee and Nantia Krisintu were wed in the early 2000s. Nantia moved to Homer, Alaska, in 1997 after earning her MPA at the University of Alaska Anchorage. On May 12, 2001, the couple gave birth to a child named Etienne Kilcher. Soon after, the two parted ways, and Nantia traveled to Chicago before heading back to Alaska. She attended the University of Alaska Anchorage to earn a master’s degree in education with a focus on public administration. Nantia has a son named Jacob Krisintu from a previous relationship, albeit the father’s identity has not yet been made public. This information sheds further light on her. Nantia has kept the details of their connection hidden under a secret vault other than this.

Contrarily, Jane was wed to Dicran Kassouni and the couple welcomed a daughter named Piper Isolde Kassouni on June 4, 2003. Soon after, Jane and Dicran split up, and Jane later wed Atz Lee.

In 2016, the couple celebrated their ten years of marriage with a post on the official Facebook page of Alaska the Last Frontier. A special edition of the reality series “Alaska The Last Frontier” also featured the scene where Jane and Atz Lee Kilcher rekindle their vows.

There are no biological offspring born to Jane and Atz Lee. She has taken care to shield their kids from their ex-spouses in the entertainment industry, though. Jane shared the reason why they used to not appear on television.