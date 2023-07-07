Is James Harden Gay? The Enigmatic Life of James Harden!

The personal affairs of professional athletes are frequently the subject of public interest and speculation. In recent years, rumors concerning the sexual orientation of NBA superstar James Harden have circulated. The purpose of this article is to investigate the veracity of these rumors and cast light on the significance of protecting an individual’s privacy.

Is James Harden Gay?

No, James Harden Is Not Gay. As he has previously made offensive remarks against the LGBTQ+ community, James Harden’s detractors are disseminating false allegations about his sexual orientation.

Despite this, the NBA player has never dated a male in the past. Since he has only dated women, it is evident that he is not homosexual.

James Harden’s Hidden Relationships with His Girlfriend

Jessyka Janshel is rumored to be courting the Brooklyn Nets player. Texas-born and reared, the 30-year-old model has been one of the most influential figures of this generation. After attending Chavez High School and James Madison Senior High in 2009, she matriculated at Prairie View A&M University but did not complete her degree due to her modeling career.

Jessyka has been featured in numerous magazines and music videos, and her Instagram handle, Jessyka Janshel, has nearly 600,000 followers. Recent sightings of Jessyka and James Harden together have led to relationship rumors.

Jessyka has amassed an estimated $300k net worth through her numerous modeling jobs and music video collaborations. Brittany Renner, Ashanti, Malaysia Pargo, Lesanik, Khloe Kardashian, Amber Rose, Tahiry Jose, Sarah Bellew, Kyra Chaos, and Trina are among the celebrities with whom James Harden has been involved in unsuccessful relationships. If the Beard is able to lead the Sixers to the championship during the 2022-23 season, the rumored couple will likely remain together.

Let’s examine some of the significant relationships James Harden has been linked to.

June 2015 to February 2016: James Harden and Khloe Kardashian

One of Harden’s most prominent relationships was with reality television celebrity, model, American socialite, and media personality Khloé Kardashian. Reportedly dating since 2015, the couple has been observed attending various events together. Their relationship received considerable media attention, and they were frequently spotted spending time together. In February 2016, the couple eventually broke up, and their relationship came to an end. Harden stated in an interview that he loathed the spotlight while dating Khloe.

Ashanti by James Harden (2016-2018)

In 2016, the couple began dating. Ashanti is an actress, model, and singer-songwriter. Once, Harden took Ashanti to a hotel in Houston and made her witness his game while seated with his family. Moreover, he gave her flowers. The relationship was unremarkable. They have not uploaded photos together online. Fans appear inquisitive as to why and how the relationship ended.

James Harden – Gail Golden (2019)

Gail Golden, an influencer on social media, was rumored to be Harden’s companion. Golden has been spotted at Rocket’s game, despite the fact that they have not been spotted together and do not follow each other on social media. Harden neither affirmed nor denied the relationship in question.