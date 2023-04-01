Is Jacob Elordi Gay? The Secret of His Sexuality!

Jacob Elordi is a British actor. He is recognized for his roles as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth franchise on Netflix and Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria.

Is Jacob Elordi Gay?

Internet-wide suspicions of Jacob Elordi’s homosexuality spread in August 2022. It is due to photographs of him going close to Tommy Dorfman and kissing him. Tommy was non-binary and remarried his ex-husband Peter Zurkuhlen at that time.

Later in July 2021, Dorfman came out as a transgender woman and began to refer to herself as “she.” In the same month, she also announces to the world that she is no longer with Peter, but that they have a social relationship. As a result of observing Jacob’s romantic relationship with a gay person, everyone assumed that Eroldi is also gay.

Several followers feel he is concealing his sexual orientation from his supporters. In those photographs that went viral, the actor from The Kissing Booth kissed the actress from 13 Reasons Why. While ordering coffee, they donned the same attire and became closer. The majority of people took the photographs seriously and began to consider them to be a couple.

Yet, it was eventually discovered that both actors were pals. Despite the passage of two years, the rumors continue to circulate. Due to the fact that Jacob Elordi has not disclosed his sexual orientation, this is a common occurrence for celebrities. Most celebrities dislike discussing their sexual orientation.

Even though the Euphoria actor has only traveled with Tommy Dorfman once, he has always been seen with notable female celebrities. He had several affairs. Let’s examine briefly the famous women Jacob Elordi has dated.

Since we did not observe Jacob Elordi dating a man, we cannot conclude that he is homosexual. The Australian actor is so infatuated with ladies that he cannot wait to start a new relationship. Thus, it is evident that Jacob Elordi is heterosexual, as he occasionally dates women.

The Dating History of Jacob Elordi:

King Joseph

Elordi dated Joey King, his co-star in The Kissing Booth, for over a year before they broke up in 2018 – just as the Netflix release of the film was taking place. The exes collaborated on two sequels to The Kissing Booth, which, according to King, was not always easy.

She claimed that working with Elordi after their breakup was “crazy” and “wild,” but also “very lovely” because she learned a lot about herself and evolved as an actor. “I evolved as a person. That was fine. It was good.”

She also claimed to Howard Stern that she “couldn’t” date another actor after Elordi, but regrets their connection in no way.

She remarked, “I believe it’s fortunate that we dated in the first place since I’ve learned more from him than from anyone else.” “I think it’s fantastic to date someone in your business who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as someone is quite difficult. It’s incredibly difficult.”

The exes appeared to be on amicable terms as they shared a humorous moment in August 2020. In response to Elordi’s declaration during an interview that he had never seen The Kissing Booth 2, King mocked him on Twitter.

She wrote, before swiftly deleting the post, “Jacob watched it; he’s capping.”

King revealed her engagement to filmmaker Steven Piet in March 2022.

Zendaya

King was hardly the only man Elordi dated. Despite their relationship was never officially verified, Elordi and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya were speculated to be dating in August 2019 when they were photographed vacationing in Greece together.

During a December 2019 interview with GQ Australia, Elordi refuted rumors of a romantic relationship with his co-star. Zendaya is a phenomenal artist, he remarked. “She’s like my sister.” She is a wonderful artist and a really compassionate person towards all of us, making her a delight to collaborate with.

Despite their sibling-like relationship, Elordi and Zendaya were observed growing close at the American Australian Arts Awards banquet in January 2020 and were pictured kissing in New York City’s SoHo days afterward.

In February 2020, Elordi and Zendaya were caught holding hands in the crowd of the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen. When they saw the cast backstage, however, they refused to pose for a photo together. “They raved about the musical and each other,” a source reported. She did not introduce him as her boyfriend, but it was clear that they were dating.

Zendaya and Elordi’s relationship appears to have ended after the spring of 2020, but they have remained cordial. In September 2020, the Deep Water star praised Zendaya for her historic Emmy victory. He posted on his Instagram Story, “Congratulations, Captain @zendaya Bravo!”

Since then, Zendaya’s co-star in Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has been linked to her.

Kaia Gerber

In September 2020, when they were caught holding hands in New York City, Elordi and Kaia Gerber were initially linked as a couple. They made Instagram official on Halloween 2020 with the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll couple’s costume: Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

In November 2020, a source informed Media that Elordi and Gerber were “really lovely” and that Gerber’s renowned parents, models Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, approved of the pairing.

By the next summer, Elordi and Gerber seemed at ease discussing their relationship in public. Gerber expressed her happiness with Elordi in the June/July edition of Vogue.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, stable relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and how it feels to love unconditionally,” she added. “Lust is touching other people or desiring them, whereas love is truly seeing someone.”

In August, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Elordi disclosed a secret. that Gerber had shaved off his “quarantine mullet” a week into dating. The pair made their red carpet debut the following month at the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Nevertheless, sources informed Media that Elordi and Kaia separated in November 2021. In an interview with Men’s Health conducted prior to the couple’s breakup but published later, Elordi stated of Gerber, “She handles herself magnificently in the public eye, and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, deal with it, and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

Gerber started dating Elvis actor Austin Butler in December 2021.

Olivia Jade Giannulli

Elordi was observed grabbing coffee with Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli and the focus of the 2019 college admissions scandal, in December 2021, just one month after she and Gerber had separated.

A source informed PEOPLE at the time that Giannulli and Elordi were “casually dating,” although another source refuted this claim. It is unknown how the duo met, but their time together, whether platonic or romantic, appeared brief. According to reports, Elordi and Giannulli called it quits in August 2022 because neither was pursuing a serious endeavor.