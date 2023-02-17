J.J. Watt’s Love Life: Is He Currently in A Committed Relationship?

Pro football player Justin James Watt played defensive end in the NFL for a total of twelve seasons. He attended Central Michigan and Wisconsin for collegiate football before being picked first overall by the Texans in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Who Is J.J. Watt’s Wife?

in a committed relationship with Kealia Watt. During the weekend of Valentine’s Day in the year 2020, JJ and Kealia Ohai Watt married the hitched in the Bahamas. Kealia follows in her husband’s footsteps as a famous athlete, this time in the world of professional soccer.

The 30-year-old has been a part of the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) since 2014 and has represented the USA on the international stage for many years. As her time with the Houston Dash ended in 2020, she signed with the Chicago Red Stars. The Utah native excelled as a college athlete at UNC before making it to the majors.

How Long Has J.J. Watt Been with Kealia Ohai?

Kealia and J.J. Watt originally met because Kealia’s sister Megan married Brian Crushing, a former teammate of J.J. Watt’s on the Houston Texans. They began dating seriously in 2016, but they kept it a secret. Only in 2017 did Watt and Ohai’s romance become public knowledge.

In confirming their relationship on the 2 Up Front show, Ohai referred to Josh as one of her “best buddies.” During their partnership, Watt and Ohai have been incredibly encouraging of each other’s professional endeavors. Watt often attends Ohai’s games in Houston, and he does the same for her new squad in Chicago. After a long-term courtship lasting several years, in May 2019, they decided to take the next step and become engaged.

As you might expect from two professional athletes, the pair enjoys a healthy dose of healthy rivalry both on and off the court. During an interview with HuffPost, Watt gushed about how much he and Kealia like working out together, noting that while Kealia is faster, he is significantly stronger. In another interview with People, he remarked that she is a more talented athlete than he is.

Children of J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai

They had their first kid together on October 23, 2022, and his or her parents are J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt. They’d been dating since 2016, and now they’re proud parents to baby Koa James Watt. On Twitter, J.J. Watt wrote, “Love and Happiness reached heights” he had never before experienced. For Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt, parenthood is an adventure into the unknown, and they do so with open arms with the arrival of their first child, Koa James Watt.

Kealia Ohai: Is she blind?

One of Kealia’s eyes is completely blind. At age 6, she was told she had significant astigmatism in her right eye, which eventually led to complete blindness. In an interview, Ohai described how, as a child, she endured bullying because of the eye patch she wore over her left eye. That was supposed to assist fortify the correct one, but it never did. She admitted in an interview with ESPNW that she has a skewed sense of depth, but she has adapted effectively because of it.