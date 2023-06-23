Is Ian Hecox Gay? Exploring the Rumours of his Sexual Orientation!

In today’s world, where acceptance and diversity are gaining importance, individuals frequently seek to comprehend and respect the various orientations and identities of others. The sexual orientation of Ian Hecox, a well-known internet personality and co-founder of the prominent YouTube channel Smosh, has been the subject of rumors. This article will delve into the topic and investigate whether Ian Hecox is Gay.

Is Ian Hecox Gay?

While Ian Hecox, co-founder of Smosh, has not addressed his sexual orientation publicly, it is noteworthy that he was in a relationship with Melanie Moat from 2007 to 2014. Therefore, it can be concluded that Ian Hecox is not gay.

Health Issues

Ian is presumably asthmatic and has a mild case of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). Kalel observes that Ian is allergic to cats when she temporarily resides in the Smosh residence. However, in the WatchUsLiveAndStuff video titled “Chocolates in Bed,” Ian is shown caressing Pip without receiving any response. Why this is the case is uncertain at this time.

Ian as Characterized in Smosh Videos

During Anthony’s tenure on the channel, he had a dog named Sparky, an unnamed cat that went berserk in “Cat Soup,” a lizard that contracted rabies in “LIZARD RABIES!”, and a sister that he ran over in “Ian’s Birthday.” In an episode of Lunchtime with Smosh, he mentions having an older sister, but it is uncertain if she was the one killed on Ian’s Birthday or if she is a separate individual.

In an episode of Ian is Bored and Smosh, he asserts that he had a long-lost sibling named Adrian Hendrix who was killed in a motorcycle accident, but this has not been verified. His favorite cuisine is sprinkled pink-frosted donuts. Although he is Anthony’s closest friend in real life and in the majority of Smosh videos, they are portrayed as mortal enemies in the Food Battle series.

Anthony considers Ian’s pink-frosted sprinkled donuts to be ineffective, and he claims that his own taquitos, celeries, churros, burritos, red hot chili peppers, rainbow lollipops, egg rolls, giant gummy snakes, rock candies, chocolate-coated bananas, and vegan pink-frosted sprinkled donuts are superior.

The evidence indicates that Ian is either more or less appealing to women than Anthony. He began a blog online to find a date, but every single one of the 30,698 votes was against him. In the episode “5 Ways to Get a Girl,” however, he was attracted to a girl who sympathized with his tears, but she was never seen again. Ian and Antoinette plot a wedding in “Ian’s First Girlfriend,” but Anthony’s hypnotism causes Ian to lose his sentence, causing Antoinette to break up with him. In “The Famous Cheese Guy,” Anthony took a picture with a woman who liked his cheese Melt-Down commercial, but when Ian approached, the woman shoved him away and spat on him.

Ian’s sexuality also fluctuates. In the episode “Smosh Snatchers,” Anthony asserts that the only man Ian would become homosexual for is McGyver, whereas Ian believes that every man would become homosexual for McGyver. In “EVIL FORTUNE COOKIE!”, he is given a cookie whose destiny predicts that he and Anthony will marry, so he proposes to Anthony. Anthony refuses, informing Ian that he needs assistance, and walks away; in response, Ian begins to cry and yells that he would have divorced him regardless.

Additionally, Ian has a French cousin named Pierre who appeared in the episode “I’M NOT A RACIST!!! Anthony believes Pierre is gay, despite the fact that he is not (although he does engage in arguably homosexual behavior), as evidenced by Pierre’s revulsion when he believes Anthony is gay. Pierre appears to have the same intellect as Ian if not a lower intelligence.

His family is better known and seen more frequently than Anthony’s. Sharon, Ian’s mother, is a recurring character in the videos, either as his loving mother or as an antagonist (“XTREME SLEEPOVER!,” “REAL DEATH NOTE!,” and “Breaking the Habit’s” alternate conclusion). In “Ian’s Birthday,” Ian’s sister was murdered, but he was ecstatic about it, indicating that he loathed his sister for some reason.