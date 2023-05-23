Is Howie Mandel Gay? Exploring His Sexual Orientation!

Howie Mandel is a comedian, actor, and television presenter of Canadian and American descent. He is best known for moderating “Deal or No Deal” and judging “America’s Got Talent.” Mandel is also well-known for his advocacy on mental health issues and his bald cranium.

Is Howie Mandel Gay?

Howie Mandel has suffered rumors and gossip about his personal life throughout his career, much like many other famous people. The internet and tabloids have speculated about his sexual orientation. Since he is blissfully married to Terry Mandel, he is not gay, despite a rumor to the contrary.

Where He Met His Wife

Howie Mandel, the comedic maestro, and Terry Mandel, a vibrant soul, serendipitously collided amidst the bustling ambiance of a Toronto restaurant in 1980. Their hearts danced to a harmonious beat, intertwining their destinies. Since that fateful encounter, their love story has unfolded, a delightful symphony composed of laughter, passion, and unwavering devotion.

Meet Howie Mandel Kids

Howie Mandel and his wife, Terry Mandel, have three children: Jackelyn Shultz, Alex Mandel, and Riley Mandel. Jackie Mandel, born in 1984, is the eldest of their children. Alex Mandel, their second son, was born in 1989.

In the footsteps of his Father, Alex has pursued a career in entertainment as a YouTuber, Actor, and Comedian. Riley Mandel, Howie’s 1992-born daughter, is his youngest child.

All of Howie’s offspring have made appearances on “Deal or No Deal,” as well as on his other television programs and public events.