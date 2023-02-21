Pregnant Announcing Her Pregnancy in The Gym: “Me and Da Babes Workin’ Out” Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is getting into shape for the arrival of her children.

The actress posted a workout video to Instagram over the weekend, revealing that she is continuing to work out even though her due date is quickly approaching for the twins she is expecting with her husband Philip Schneider.

Swank captioned the clip, “Me and Da Babes workin’ out.” We haven’t had a #FitnessFriday in a long time.

The 48-year-old pregnant Alaska Daily star can be seen in the footage working out in black leggings and a skintight dark gray blouse that hugs her bump while using gym equipment.

Some well-known people left supportive messages for Swank in the post’s comments area.

“Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson exclaimed, “You are everything!” while singer Jewel exclaimed, “Fantastic!! How fabulous you are!”

Personal trainer Grant Roberts chimed in, “Wow … The equivalent of the power of three individuals lies within you?”

Swank had revealed her pregnancy and that she and Schneider would be working double shifts on Good Morning America in October 2022.

‘This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,’ the actress added at the time. “Moreover, not just one, but two. To put it mildly, I find that hard to believe.”

The expecting mother of twins and her husband attended the 2023 Golden Globes earlier this month when she proudly displayed her palm on her growing belly for the photographers.

Swank, who was dressed to the nines in a green gown with black bows at the shoulders, told PEOPLE, “I feel amazing!” during the lavish event.

Swank was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January as well, where she discussed how the miracle of pregnancy had left her in awe.

Swank added, “I feel that women are superheroes.” “In what ways do our bodies function? I feel a profound shift in my attitude toward you. We can do this! I mean, I adore ladies; I’ve always loved women.”