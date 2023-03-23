Is Henry Cavill Gay? Inside Scoop on His Romantic Life!

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is an actor from England. He is well-known for portraying Charles Brandon in Showtime’s The Tudors, DC Comics character Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix film Enola Holmes and its 2022 sequel.

Is Henry Cavill Gay?

Henry Cavill is not gay, yet there is a reason why many believe he is. Many people have seen photographs of the Superman actor and another actor, Corey Spears, who is gay.

Many claim Henry and Corey have known each other for a long time and are physically comfortable with one another, but is a peck on the cheek more than a pleasant gesture? Everyone wondered if the two were more than simply pals after seeing the photo.

Who Is Dating Henry Cavill?

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are an item. In April 2021, Cavill tweeted a photo of himself playing chess with Viscuso, whom he described as his “beautiful and smart sweetheart.”

As of this writing, in December 2022, Cavill and Viscuso are going strong. In actuality, Cavill revealed on December 16, 2022, that he and Viscuso would collaborate on Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon Prime Video. He described the partnership as “beyond description”

Susan Redmond

In 2007, Cavill dated stylist Susie Redmond. In the same year, the pair attended the Stardust premiere together. On the sets of Brooklyn, The Rhythm Section, Love & Friendship, and Love, Rosie, Redmond has served as a stylist.

Ellen Whitaker

Cavill dated English show-jumping rider Ellen Whitaker from 2009 to 2011. They initially met at the Olympia Horse Show in 2009. Henry proposed to Ellen in 2011, however, the couple soon broke up and annulled the engagement.

Gina Carano

From 2012 until 2014, Henry Cavill dated mixed martial artist and actress Gina Carano. The couple had an on-and-off relationship, but in January 2014 they acquired a puppy together. Carano performed the role of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian.

Kaley Cuoco

In 2013, Cavill reportedly dated Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco for only ten days. Afterward, Kaley told Hello! that having such a high-profile relationship was unusual. She stated, “I had no one following me until I met Superman, “I’ve been in this industry for twenty years, and I’ve always been able to go anywhere and do anything.” Prior to a few months ago, there had never been a paparazzi photograph of me. The recognition was unfathomable”

Tara King

Cavill was in a relationship with Tara King from 2015 to 2016. The couple met at the Mahiki nightclub in London and made their relationship public in October 2015. Tara, a college student at the time, and Cavill, who was 32 years old, ended their relationship after less than a year. A source stated at the time, “It has been really difficult for Tara, who claimed he was her life’s love.”

Susan Cork

Henry Cavill was in a relationship with stuntwoman Lucy Cork from 2017 to 2018. The two reportedly became close while working on Mission Impossible 6 together. In films like Black Widow, Wonder Woman, The Witcher, and Assassin’s Creed, Cork has performed as a stunt double. In 2017, Cavill gushed on social media over Lucy. He posted a picture of her with the caption, “This is Lucy.” She is one of the most talented stuntwomen in the world. She has outlined her identity. She continues to establish her identity. She evolves daily. She identifies herself as Lucy Cork.