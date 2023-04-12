Is Helen Hunt Gay? The Truth About Her Sexuality Revealed!

Helen Elizabeth Hunt is an actress and director from the United States. She has received numerous honors, such as an Academy Award, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

Is Helen Hunt Gay?

Her private life proves she is not gay. In 1994, Hunt began a relationship with actor Hank Azaria. They tied the knot in 1999 and separated 17 months later. 2001 marked the beginning of Hunt’s relationship with producer Matthew Carnahan. They had a daughter in 2004. The pair separated in August 2017.

Related: Is Alissa Heinerscheid Gay? What We Know So Far!

Early Years

Hunt was born on November 5, 1957, in New York City. Mary Ann Hunt, her mother, was a secretary, while John Hunt, her father, was a lawyer. Hunt attended Stuyvesant High School and grew up in Manhattan.

She relocated to Los Angeles in 1979 to pursue an acting career. She studied under Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio during this time.

Career

In 1981, Hunt made her film debut in The Lonely Guy. She subsequently starred in a number of additional films, including the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

In 1985, she played Dr. Elizabeth Corday on the hit medical drama series ER, which was her first significant role. Hunt won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series during her time on the program.

After departing ER in 1996, Hunt starred in a number of successful films, including Apollo 13 (1995), Tombstone (1993), and As Good As It Gets (1998), for which she was nominated for another Academy Award.

In 2000, Hunt returned to television by joining the ensemble of the short-lived sitcom Friends. In 2002 she departed the show.

Since then, Hunt has primarily focused on project production and direction. She directed the 2005 romantic comedy Love Actually and produced the 2003 documentary A Place Called Home.

Related: Is Lil Dicky Gay? The Shocking Truth Finally Revealed!

Honors and Nominations

Best Supporting Actress – Academy Award Nomination (2000)

Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Performance in a Dramatic Motion Picture (2000)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role – Screen Actors Guild Award – Won (1999)

Nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film (1998)

Winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast. (1997)

Nominated for the Screen Actresses Guild Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy (1996)

Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture (1995)

Dramatic Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Golden Globe Award (1994)