Is Heidi Klum Expecting a Child? The Truth Is Exposed!

Heidi Klum is a model, television presenter, producer, and entrepreneur of German and American descent. She was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel and appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998.

Is Heidi Klum Expecting in 2023?

Klum is not currently expecting. On April 1st, the model and judge donned fake prosthetic bellies. However, the joke did not go over well, as her admirers were surprisingly offended by the prank, as it was offensive to those who are unable to have children.

Despite the blowback, Klum was seen filming America’s Got Talent with a smile on her face, demonstrating that she did not allow the negative feedback to weigh her down. The model has stated that her pregnancy thus far has been “beautiful” and “fun,” as reported by Metro UK.

“It really is a lot. I’ve done it four times. I breastfed each of my four children for eight months, and then I became pregnant again,” she told Jennifer Hudson in February. “Thrice in succession. Again, [my children are] 18 years old, 17 years old, 16 years old, and then 13 years old. Regarding the possibility of having another child, she said, “I’ve waited a long time, so maybe [yes].”

Who Does Heidi Klum Marry?

Since 2019, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been married.

In 2018, the model and former Project Runway presenter began dating Kaulitz, with whom she shares four children with her ex-husband Seal.

The couple fell in love swiftly and secretly wed in February 2019.

January 2020: “I’m just a much happier person,” Klum told PEOPLE. “For the first time in my life, I have a companion with whom I can discuss anything. Someone who shares the responsibilities that we all have in life. I used to handle everything on my own. I get to experience for the first time what it is like to have a companion.”

Kaulitz considers himself an “extra dad” to Klum’s children since their marriage. Additionally, the couple has shared numerous tender moments together.

His Nationality Is German

Both Klum and Kaulitz are German natives. “He is truly magnificent. “Perhaps it’s because he’s German and we communicate differently,” Klum told PEOPLE in 2018.

Their shared German heritage has also played a role in their relationship, as Klum discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2021. Kaulitz gave his wife a portion of the Berlin Wall for her birthday.

“Actually, my spouse was born in East Berlin, and I’ve been there numerous times. Clearly, I adore Germany. Even though I’ve lived in this country longer than in Germany, I still consider this to be my home. Therefore, he gave me this for my birthday,” explained Klum. “It had to travel all the way from Germany and then be lifted into our garden with a crane.”

“It is lovely,” she continued. It’s beautiful that it’s broken and that it’s no longer standing there doing what it was designed to do, so I adore it as a garden sculpture.