Is Hayley Holt Pregnant? Shocking Revelations About Her Unconventional Baby Journey

Kiwi broadcaster Hayley Holt has never been one to follow the conventional path. From her diverse career spanning ballroom dancing, snowboarding, television and radio hosting, to a brief stint as a Greens MP, Holt’s life has been anything but ordinary. However, her most unconventional journey has been her approach to starting a family, a decision she described as ‘backwards.’

In a candid conversation on the Between Two Beers podcast, Holt shared the unique story of how she and her long-time friend and now-fiancée, Josh Tito, decided to start a family. Feeling the pressure of approaching 40 and wanting to become a mother, Holt confided in Josh about her desire for a baby, even if it meant foregoing a traditional romantic relationship. To her surprise, Josh, who had always wanted to be a young dad, offered to help her fulfill this dream.

Their journey took an unexpected turn when they embarked on what Holt humorously described as a “weird date.” A rooftop salsa class followed by an intimate evening resulted in an unplanned pregnancy. Despite the unconventional start, Holt and Tito decided to navigate this uncharted territory together.

As fate would have it, New Zealand went into lockdown in March 2020, and Holt invited Tito to move in with her and her parents. The lockdown brought them closer, but it also revealed the heartbreaking news that things weren’t going well with the pregnancy. Frankie Tai, their unborn child, was stillborn on April 25, 2020. The tragedy tested their newfound connection but also showcased the strength of their bond.

The loss of Frankie Tai was a devastating blow, yet amidst the heartbreak, Holt and Tito found themselves falling in love. Their shared grief brought them closer together, revealing the depth of their feelings for each other. In the midst of sorrow, a silver lining emerged as they realized that love could bloom even in the face of tragedy.

The couple’s journey took another unexpected turn when, after the loss of Frankie, joy entered their lives in the form of one-year-old Raven. Holt shares the joy and happiness that Raven brought into their lives, emphasizing the resilience and beauty that can emerge from even the darkest moments.

Hayley Holt’s unconventional path to motherhood is a testament to the unpredictable nature of life’s journey. From a unique decision to start a family with a friend to navigating the complexities of love and loss, Holt’s story reminds us that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to building a family. In the midst of heartbreak, she found love, and in the face of loss, she discovered unexpected joy. It’s a story that challenges societal norms and celebrates the resilience of the human spirit.