Is Hannah Corbin Peloton Pregnant: She Is Sufferings from Auto Immune Disease!

American fitness teacher Hannah Corbin is a household name and Instagram sensation.

In New York, the Oregon native worked as a dancer and appeared in the popular Off-Broadway musical Fuerza Bruta before deciding to become a fitness instructor for the cycling company Peloton.

Hannah, a West Coast flower child, Fiery Dancer, and ruthless drill sergeant, has devoted her life to developing a method of instruction that helps her students reach their full potential.

Will Hannah Corbin get pregnant?

Judging by her Instagram name, Hannah is not currently expecting. There are rumors that she and her husband, John Ferry, have two children named Bryan and Lauren Ferry.

The fitness teacher has not shared any information about her children beyond their names, and she has not posted any photos of them. On her Instagram account, @hannahcorbinnyc, which has many photos of Hannah and her husband and friends, Hannah has garnered 249 thousand followers.

Also: Katy Perry Fans Assume She’s Pregnant Again!

See Her Family, Including her Husband John Ferry

John Ferry, the instructor’s husband, holds certifications as a USA Track & Field Level I and II Endurance Coach. He has earned accreditation from VDOT02, RRCA, and TRX in addition to being a Level I and Level II Endurance Certified Coach with the USA Track & Field Association.

Her husband, also known as John Randolph Ferry lll, was born on May 26, 1984, to John “Ranny” Ferry II and Linda Kay Ferry in Virginia, USA. His father was an avid tennis player and a star athlete at Randolph-Macon.

Like Hannah, John is a fitness fanatic who hails from a similar demographic, so he and his influencer wife frequently post supportive messages about Hannah and her endeavors. Hannah met her future husband while performing in the same show in Japan in which she participated in both a dance and an aerial acrobatic contest.

Reportedly meeting in Japan while Hannah was on tour with Fuerza Bruta, the couple dated for three years before getting married in 2018. This 31-year-old trainer has been teaching in Peloton for over five years, having started in 2015/16.

Also: Is Millie Bobby Brown Pregnant? She Was Spotted with Stomach Bulge!

Illness and Health Status Report on Hannah Corbin

Hannah announced that she has the autoimmune disease Hashimoto’s Disease during the month designated to raise awareness about such conditions.

Once the fitness instructor realized how drastically her health had changed, she made an appointment with a doctor. Before she was properly diagnosed, Hannah attributed her symptoms to just “being hormonal” and the natural aging process of her body.

Additional bloodwork with an endocrinologist allegedly led to the diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease or Hashimoto’s thyroiditis for Hannah.

Hashimoto’s illness also called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, is an autoimmune ailment that affects the thyroid gland and affects roughly five in every one hundred Americans, as stated by Healthline.

The American Thyroid Association claims that Hashimoto’s disease blocks the production of thyroid hormones because it causes persistent inflammation of the thyroid.

Dr. Erik Alexander, head of the thyroid division at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told Today that Hashimoto’s illness is not age-specific but rather strikes more frequently among the elderly.