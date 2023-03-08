Hailey Bieber Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in 2023: Is It True?

American model, TV star, and socialite Hailey Rhode Bieber. Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger have all used her in high-profile campaigns.

Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant?

Candidly, she is not expecting a child. While the persistent pregnancy rumors surround Hailey Bieber, she has addressed them directly, stating that she is battling with an ovarian cyst and is not expecting it.

The creator of Rhode Beauty posted a shirtless belly selfie on Instagram and emphasized that her nonexistent tummy is “not a baby.”

Private Life

Baldwin’s first plan was to pursue a career in classical ballet, but a foot accident cut that dream short. Before her injuries, she danced with the Miami City Ballet.

In 2018, Baldwin was rumored to be dating Shawn Mendes, and the two made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala that May. The relationship between Baldwin and Bieber lasted from December 2015 to January 2016, ended, and then resumed in June 2018. In July 2018, they became engaged, and by November of the same year, they announced their marriage.

She currently resides in the Ontario city of Cambridge. On September 30, 2019, the Biebs celebrated their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Born and reared an Evangelical Christian, Bieber now regularly attends her husband’s church, Churchome. She supported Joe Biden in the 2020 United States presidential race on World Mental Health Day. In the Democratic primaries of 2020, she had initially supported Senator Bernie Sanders for the nomination.

Bieber’s mother’s family is Brazilian, therefore she also knows a bit of the language.

Justin Bieber supports the right to abortion. In May of 2022, Bieber and around 160 other celebrities took up a full-page ad in the New York Times titled “Bans Off Our Bodies” to advocate for reproductive rights. She said, “what an awful loss and disappointment” after Roe v. Wade was overturned the next month. Quite seriously, this is terrifying.

Health

After experiencing stroke-like symptoms on March 12, 2022, Bieber was admitted to the hospital. The next day she was released from the hospital. She had a patent foramen ovale, which was the cause of a transient ischemic attack, and had surgery to close it. The resulting 12-minute video was shared on her YouTube page.

She first mentioned having ovarian cysts “a few times” in November 2022, when she said she had one “the size of an apple” on one of her ovaries.