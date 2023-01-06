Is Gwen Stephani Pregnant: Is Baby Four Coming?

Singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and actor Gwen Renée Stefani were born in the United States. Singles like “Just a Girl,” “Spiderwebs,” and “Don’t Speak” from their breakthrough album Tragic Kingdom in 1995, and “Hey Baby” and “It’s My Life” from following albums all feature her lead vocals and songwriting.

Is It Possible that Baby Four Is on The Way?

Gwen Stefani is reportedly expecting her fourth child. The 47-year-old woman is reportedly expecting her first child with Blake Shelton, 41, thanks to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

According to rumors, the singer has been pregnant for several months. She reportedly planned the pregnancy for a long time.

Before she got pregnant with Apollo, Gwen reportedly spent months visiting to an IVF clinic and getting fertility acupuncture.

From the looks of things, the two have cleared their schedules for the remainder of this month.

Gwen is the mum of three sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

Gwen Stefani’s Finale Wardrobe on ‘the Voice’ Sparks Pregnancy Talk

The “Rich Girl” singer sparked pregnancy speculations when she appeared on Monday, December 12th, on The Voice finale wearing a plunging leopard print minidress by Alexandre Vauthier, a gold bikini underneath, fishnet stockings, a ferocious sky-high pony, and bright red lips.

Both of her Instagram pictures of her closing outfit—a video set to her own rendition of “Jingle Bells” and another two-image carousel displaying her breathtaking appearance in greater detail—received a lot of feedback from her admirers the day after the finale aired on December 13th.

Someone who clearly liked you questioned, “So you prego or what?” before adding, “Don’t let the gross publications declare for you.” “Amazing. Another supporter remarked, “Look like a small baby bump,” while another countered, “No, she’s only trying to gain weight to attempt to look more ‘country.'”

Some Insiders Reportedly Confirm the Pregnancy Rumors.

Despite the fact that neither Gwen nor Blake have commented on the reports, insiders reportedly told Life & Style magazine that the former No Doubt singer is pregnant after multiple IVF attempts were unsuccessful. The pair, who have been married since July 2021, reportedly tried IVF one last time before giving up.

In order to “give Blake his own child,” Gwen allegedly “decided to give IVF another chance a few months ago.” A source elaborated, saying, “She’d get her hopes up after every round and get devastated when it didn’t happen.” They both felt the weight of her want to become pregnant with Blake: “She was so desperate to have a kid with Blake that she put pressure on herself.”