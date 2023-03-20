Is Gwen Shelton Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Speculation!

Gwen Stefani is an American fashion designer and music superstar with a net worth of $160 million. Gwen Stefani rose to notoriety in the 1990s as the lead singer of No Doubt, but she has since experienced a wonderfully successful solo career.

Is Gwen Shelton Pregnant?

No, Gwen Shelton is not Pregnant. Fans were deceived by Gwen and Blake’s phony pregnancy announcement. Recently, the No Doubt singer stoked pregnancy rumors by teasing something wonderful on social media, and it’s not the first time she and Blake have raised fan expectations.

Back in 2016, Gwen openly posted a sonogram to Instagram with the comment “It’s a girl” and red heart emojis.

As it was rumored that The Voice co-hosts were pregnant, congratulations flooded in at the moment. Many quickly realized that the date of the post was April Fools’ Day, though.

Once followers realized this, they commented: “This was literally the best April Fool’s joke ever,” and “it’s not true lol she put it as an April Fool’s joke,” with a third commenting, “Love you guys. So funny.”

Gwen teased her admirers during the holiday season with posts that hinted at an impending pregnancy announcement.

For one post, she wrote, “It’s getting tougher to keep this a secret” and included a beautiful photo of herself holding a long, rectangular object with a black-and-white GIF placed on top to conceal its contents.

Her admirers believed it was a pregnancy test, and an announcement was forthcoming.

When Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Married?

Stefani and Shelton were united in marriage on July 3, 2021. Stefani was supposedly married on July 3, 2021, at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, in a chapel that he had constructed specifically for his wife. Forty guests attended the wedding, which was officiated by Carson Daly.

Pictures from the wedding show visitors (including Stefani’s parents) on the property and in the chapel, both of which were beautifully decked with flowers. TMZ revealed days earlier that the couple obtained a marriage license in Shelton’s native state.

When Did Blake Become Infatuate with Gwen?

Shelton and Stefani first bonded over their individual divorces. In a July 2016 interview with Billboard, Shelton spoke briefly about his breakup with Lambert and his connection with Stefani. He told the magazine that if you pay great attention to the words, you may decipher the meaning of the song “You can obtain details about my divorce.

There may not be specifics, but a general understanding can be gained. That is my divorce record, but perhaps even more importantly, it is also my record of falling in love.”

He noted that he hadn’t gotten to know Stefani all that well before she joined The Voice, but that the moment she learned of his divorce altered both of their lives.

He stated, “I won’t forget that day.” “I looked across at Gwen, who I did not know well, and I noticed that she had enormous tears in her eyes. I thought, “Wow, she feels incredibly sorry for me!”

He said, “I figured it was going to be another one of those things will be OK conversations.” “We didn’t know each other at the time, so she didn’t tell me much, but she did say, “I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through.” I understand. And I detest it.” According to Shelton, the fact that they both needed a shoulder to cry on led to their friendship, then their crush, and finally their romance.

He remarked, “The next thing I know, she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same way about me.” “Gwen saved my life. Who else on Earth could comprehend a high-profile divorce from a fellow musician? You cannot fathom the similarities between our divorces.”