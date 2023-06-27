Is Greg Gutfeld a Gay Man? Exploring the Rumours of his Sexual Orientation!

Rumors and suspicions regarding the personal lives of famous personalities are prevalent in the world of entertainment journalism. Greg Gutfeld, a well-known television personality and host, is one such character. In this post, we will look into a topic that has sparked many people’s interest: Is Greg Gutfeld a gay man?

Is Greg Gutfeld Gay?

No, Greg Gutfeld is not gay. Aside from being married to the same woman for nearly two decades, the prominent TV personality has never been romantically linked to another man. As a result, there was no reason to believe he swung that way.

Who Is Greg Gutfeld’s Wife Elena Moussa?

Elena Moussa is a former Russian model, fashion stylist, and Maxim Russia picture editor. According to Legit, the 40-year-old is a graduate of the New York Fashion Institute of Technology and the Parsons School of Design.

Moussa reportedly founded her own design firm, The Moussa Project, in 2011. She keeps a quiet profile on social media, posting largely on fashion and home decor.

When Did Greg Gutfeld and Elena Moussa Get Married?

Greg Gutfeld met Moussa on the first day of his position as Maxim UK’s editor-in-chief in 2004. He was staying in a room next to Moussa while attending a conference of several editors from all of Maxim’s publications.

“When I saw her, I said to the editor of Maxim Russia, ‘Who is this woman?'” Gutfeld told the Daily Beast of meeting Moussa. And I cheated on her for three days.

“She was pretty cold to me at first, but after I asked her out on a date, she moved to London to be with me.”

After dating for five months, the pair married in a civil ceremony in New York City. After Maxim UK declined to renew his contract, Gutfeld left London in 2006. In December 2020, the Fox host posted an Instagram photo of a portrait of his wife that he had purchased, writing:

“Amazing painting of @elenamoussa by the incredible artist and badass Dallas Cowboy linebacker Jeff Rohrer.” Just arrived today and completely nailed it!”

What Is Greg Gutfeld’s Net Worth?

Gutfeld has been working for Fox News since 2007, and he is rumored to make about $7 million per year there. His net worth is estimated to be around $13 million. He began his career on the network by co-hosting Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld and serving as a panelist on The Five.

From May 2015 until March 2021, Gutfeld hosted The Greg Gutfeld Show. Gutfeld!, which airs weeknights at 11 p.m., is now his Saturday night comic chat show.