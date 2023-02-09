‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Gina Rodriguez’s Pregnancy Rumors

Gina Alexis Rodriguez is an American actress born on July 30, 1984. She is well-known for playing the title character Jane Villanueva in the satirical romantic comedy Jane the Virgin on The CW from 2014 to 2019. For this role, she won a Golden Globe Award in 2015. Born and raised in Chicago, Rodriguez started her acting career in theatre performances in 2003. In an episode of the police procedural drama series Law & Order, she made her cinematic debut. 2012’s independent musical-drama film Filly Brown served as her big break. She later starred in movies like Scoob, Ferdinand, Miss Bala, Annihilation, Deepwater Horizon, and Someone Great (2020). She also provided the voice for Carmen Sandiego, the lead character in the animated action-adventure series on Netflix.

Gina’s pregnancy reveal

The celebrity voiced a voiceover, participated in a panel with her co-stars, and posed with her growing baby bulge in the front of a billboard for her new programme in the post. In one video, Rodriguez and Locicero, 36, performed Dance Dance Revolution; in another, a picture of Marty, their dog, and Rodriguez’s tummy was displayed.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Rodriguez—an executive producer on Not Dead Yet—discussed balancing her first pregnancy with the new programme. She remarked, “That’s what life is,” in December 2022.

The Jane the Virgin alum said she’s just trying to enjoy each moment. “It makes you feel alive to sit inside of it. I like that sensation, “stated the future mother.

Gina Rodriguez’s early life and career

Gina Alexis Rodriguez, the youngest child of Puerto Rican parents Magali and Gino Rodriguez, a boxing referee, was born in Chicago, Illinois. She has an older brother and two sisters. She grew up on Chicago’s Northwest Side in the Belmont Cragin area.

Rodriguez began dancing salsa at seven with the group Fantasia Juvenil. Rodriguez, who has reared a Catholic, attended St. Ignatius College Prep for high school, two years John Mulaney’s senior. In response to a Mulaney joke about “Jake McNamara’s party,” she has admitted that she did not go. Until 17, when she started acting more, she concentrated on salsa dancing.

In 2004, Rodriguez made her acting debut in an episode of Law & Order. Later, she appeared on The Mentalist, Army Wives, and Eleventh Hour. Rodriguez was cast as Beverly, a recurring character, in The Bold and the Beautiful on October 19, 2011. She was cast in the musical movie Go for It!, for which she was nominated for a 2011 Imagen Award.

