Is Franco Harris Married: How Many Kids Do They Have?

Franco Harris played professional football for 13 seasons, primarily with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League (NFL). He was instrumental in what Pittsburgh sportscaster Myron Cope dubbed the “Immaculate Reception” of professional football.

After a successful college career at Penn State, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He spent his final year in the NFL with the Seahawks, after spending his whole career with the Steelers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 for his outstanding contributions to the sport of professional football. As part of the NFL’s commemoration of its centennial, Harris and Terry Bradshaw reenact the Immaculate Reception.

Did Franco Harris Have a Spouse?

Dana and Franco were married for several years before his unexpected death. Dana attended far too many of her NFL player husband’s activities while they were married. However, she has chosen to keep her personal life under wraps, so there is still plenty about her that we do not know.

Franco played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks before becoming a Hollywood celebrity. Born on March 7, 1950, in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

When It Comes to Dana Dokmanovich, Does She Have Kids or Not?

Dok is the son of Dana and Franco, hence he was born and raised in that area. Dok is an attorney and a successful businessman. According to his Facebook page, he studied political economy at Princeton University and law at the University of Pittsburgh.

He also studied business at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. In Pittsburgh’s 2009 mayoral race, he ran against Luke Ravenstahl, the sitting mayor. Pittsburgh Magazine published an interview with Dok in September 2010.

Dana’s opposition to her son pursuing a professional football career was revealed in the report. Dok Harris, who lives in the North Side and attended Sewickley Academy, “wasn’t going to have her only child enter the tackling world of shoulder pads and cleats,” so he decided to pursue a career off the field instead.

Breaking News: Franco Harris Has Passed Away

President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Jim Porter told WTAE, “We have lost not just one of the best guys anyone would ever meet, but also an incredible football player and advocate for the Hall.”

Franco’s influence extended well beyond the realm of football, and he served as an example to countless individuals.

The publication claimed that the circumstances behind Franco’s death “were not readily understood.” Dok, Franco’s son, told the AP that his father had died “overnight,” though he did not specify how or when Franco had passed away.