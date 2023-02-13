Is Fletcher Cox Gay: His Sexual Orientation May Shock You!

In the National Football League, Fletcher Cox plays defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles (NFL). After a successful college football career at Mississippi State, he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Cox has made it to the Pro Bowl six times and won a Super Bowl.

Is Fletcher Cox gay?

Falsehood: Fletcher Cox is gay. To put it simply, he does not identify as gay. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox is reportedly being sued by a woman with whom he had sexual relations. The man claims that Cox is to blame for the dissolution of his marriage to the North Carolina woman.

Cox is reportedly seeing Kaycee Marchetti, although they haven’t tied the knot yet. As of the writing of this article, Fletcher Cox and Kaycee Marchetti had not yet legally wed despite the fact that Kaycee Marchetti is often referred to as his wife.

The Beginnings

On December 13, 1990, in Mississippi, Fletcher Cox entered the world. In his collegiate career, Cox spent three years at Mississippi State University.

As a junior in 2011, Cox had 103 total tackles, 11 quarterback sacks, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was selected an All-American by Pro Football Weekly.

Related: Is Smokey Robinson a Gay Man? What Is His Sexual Orientation?

Career

After trading up from the 15th pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Cox 12th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. At Mississippi State, he follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Webb ’75, who was also a defensive lineman, and Michael Haddix ’83, who was the highest-drafted Bulldog overall.

In the defensive line rotation, Cox is most likely to play the left defensive tackle position. Cox was fined $21,000 and expelled on October 14 for throwing blows against Detroit Lions players.

Cox’s defensive end position was created when the Eagles shifted to a 3-4 system in 2013. Cox played in and started all 16 games in 2013 and recorded 44 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 1 fumble recovery.

Cox earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after he recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in a 24-0 victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 17.

Cox made his first sack and forced fumble of the year against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in week seven of their 37-10 loss.

Related: What is the Sexuality of Cole Kmet? Is He Gay?

Clan Fletcher Cox

His mother, Malissa Cox, brought up him and his three brothers in a trailer with three bedrooms. In his case, his mother raised him alone. Shadrick, Cox’s older brother, was a strong role model for him as a man and a football player. Shadrick, who was only 34 years old when he died in 2015 of a heart attack, sadly passed away that year.

Malissa, Cox’s mother, was wary of her son’s participation in football when he was a kid. Eventually, Malissa Cox’s mother agreed to let her play basketball after years of pleas from a coach in their small Yazoo City. If she runs into Cox at this year’s Super Bowl, I have no doubt she will be pleased with her choice.

Cox earned offers to play football for the LSU Tigers, the UA Crimson Tide, the AU Tigers, and the Ole Miss Rebels when he graduated from Yazoo City High School. But he ended up committing to Mississippi State.