Eva Pilgrim Pregnancy: Is She Gave Birth to A Baby Girl?

One of the most recognizable news figures in America is Pilgrim.

Eva Pilgrim: Who Is She?

Journalist, the newscaster, and TV host Pilgrim, 39, is from Seoul, South Korea. Pilgrim began her professional life in 2002 as a web producer at WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina. She continued to work at WVVA for more than two years until beginning her employment with Fox Charlotte in 2006. After working for WXIN TV for six years, the 39-year-old co-anchored for ABC News in 2016.

Also: Seann Walsh Girlfriend: I’m a Celeb Star’s Pregnant Partner!

When Will Eva Pilgrim’s Child Be Born?

On October 1, Pilgrim announced the birth of a girl on Instagram.

She wrote, “Welcome to the world, darling Ella.” She doesn’t seem to be bashful about expressing her opinions and appears to already know what she wants.

She concluded, “Really enamored with this young girl.

The hashtag September baby was used in the anchor.

The 39-year-old ABC journalist announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in July 2021.

Pilgrim even announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting a cute picture of herself wearing a purple outfit and showing off her growing baby bump.

“So, this is taking place! I thought I’d share as we enter the third trimester. My husband and I are expecting a girl! Overjoyed and gratefully overjoyed at this tiny miracle,” Pilgrim exclaimed.

On September 4, Pilgrim’s baby shower was broadcast live on GMA by Janai Norman, Whit Johnson, and Dan Harris.

Pilgrim posted several videos to Instagram with the remark, “All the feels. The amount of affection that my GMA family has given me and my daughter leaves me speechless. I’m so appreciative of these people.

Relationships & Career of Eva Pilgrim

About Eva Pilgrim’s love life, there have always been speculations and news reports. Eva once had a romance with Micah Casey, but as of right now, the newscaster is contentedly married to Ed Harington. With more than 15 years of experience, Ed Hartigan serves as the director of media services and digital marketing at Moravia. London, England is the birthplace of Ed Hartigan.

He now makes his home in New York City, along with his wife Eva and their dog Walter. Eva and Ed met when she was assigned to work for ABC in London; they spent time together and got to know one another. In November 2019, they exchanged vows. Media sources have in the past mentioned a relationship between Eva Pilgrim and musician Clay Anderson.

Eva was born on August 30, 1980, in Seoul, South Korea, if we’re talking about her early years. She is a Korean-American family’s daughter. When she was still a little child, she and her family moved to the US.

Eva enrolled at the University of Florida after finishing high school and graduated with a bachelor’s degree there.

Pilgrim began her professional life in 2002 as a web producer at WIS-TV in Columbia. She was employed there till 2004.

After that, she spent more than two years working at WVVA. She began working at Fox Charlotte in 2006. After working there for three years, she left.

She then joined WXIN TV in November 2009 after that. Several months later, she quit her job. After then, she continued to work for a variety of other media outlets. At WPVI, Eva started working in December 2012. She worked there for a while. She later started working as a correspondent for ABC News. She has worked for ABC News since 2016, where she has hosted a variety of newscasts, most recently co-hosting Good Morning America.