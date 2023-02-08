Is Eva Longoria’s 2023 Pregnancy Rumors True?

American actress, producer, and director Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón was born in the Dominican Republic. Following a number of guest appearances, she became known for her role as Isabella Braa on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2001 to 2003.

Past Life Regression Analysis

The 15th of March, 1975, was the day when Eva Jacqueline Longoria entered the world in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is one of four sisters raised by Mexican-American parents in a devoutly Catholic environment. Eva Longoria is of Mexican descent, but she didn’t learn to speak Spanish until 2009. Her time spent working at Wendy’s during high school helped her build a strong work ethic.

Upon finishing high school, she enrolled at Texas A&M University–Kingsville to pursue a degree in kinesiology, which she eventually earned. She has crowned Miss Corpus Christi USA in 1998 while still a student. After some time, she arrived in Los Angeles and started going to auditions. Longoria did not attend college until much later in life, earning a master’s degree in Chicano Studies from California State University in 2013.

Related: Is Eddy On Blue Bloods Pregnant In Real Life? Vanessa Ray’s Pregnancy Reveal

Does Eva Longoria Have Another Child?

It’s important for Eva Longoria to get the record straight: she is not expecting. The 42-year-old actress and her husband, Jose Batson, were spotted kayaking around Maui, sparking speculation that they were having marital problems. She said that even her own family saw the pictures and started asking questions about the pregnancy.

Does Anyone Know Who Eva Longoria Married?

Presently, Eva Longoria’s spouse is José Antonio Bastón. He is the President of Televisa, the largest media firm in the Spanish-speaking world, and a media executive from Mexico. They tied the knot in 2016 and already have a kid.

Related: Television Anchor Kelly Sasso’s Pregnancy Rumors: All You Need To know!

Acting Profession

Starting in 1999, Eva Longoria appeared in television dramas like Beverly Hills, 90210, and General Hospital. From 2001 until 2003, she was a regular on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, which helped propel her to stardom.

Longoria’s career took off once she was cast as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, despite her previous appearances in a few minor flicks. The show was running for eight seasons and was a huge hit throughout. As a result of her stellar performances, Longoria was recognized as a leading lady and nominated for a Golden Globe.

Longoria appeared in films like The Sentinel and Harsh Times while filming Desperate Housewives. Lowriders and Dog Days are two further examples of movies. She has had a long and fruitful career, during which she has appeared in a wide variety of films.

In the years following the end of “Desperate Housewives,” Longoria began to build a career in filmmaking. She also appeared in an episode of the show and served as an executive producer for Devious Maids. Both the documentary Harvest and Food Chains have her as an executive producer. As an added bonus, Eva Longoria helmed the season three finale of Black-ish.