The Elizabeth Banks Pregnancy Rumor: Is It True?

The American actress and director Elizabeth Banks. The roles of Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games films and Gail Abernathy-McKadden in Pitch Perfect made her a household name.

What About Elizabeth Banks’s Fertility?

Elizabeth is not pregnant and does not have the ability to have children. The writer and mother of two revealed on her website in 2019 that she has struggled with both infertility and writer’s block.

The only significant challenge I’ve faced so far is a broken stomach. After years of trying to conceive and a number of unsuccessful reproductive procedures, we decided to pursue gestational surrogacy.

She said that she and her husband had met by a miracle, and it was the first of two miracles that occurred around the time of the birth of their first child. Having her son Felix was the second miracle in her life. A simple, flowy dress is all that Elizabeth is donning.

Also: Is Mary Bruce Pregnant: Is She Expecting a Baby?

A Few Notes on The Spouse of Elizabeth Banks

Years after meeting at Penn, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman tied the knot in 2003. According to Elizabeth, she never would have predicted that she would develop an instant connection with the man who would become her future husband on the first day of school.

“When I first met my husband, I didn’t think, ‘This is the man I’m going to marry,'” Elizabeth told Allure in a 2015 interview. I remember thinking, “Aw, he’s so cute!” when I first laid eyes on him. Now that I’m 18 and a full-fledged college student, I plan to f**k him.

We're spreading the holiday cheer with an @ElizabethBanks takeover on @TVPressYourLuck's Instagram! 🤩🎄 Be sure to follow along tomorrow before a new #PressYourLuck at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/tLczwv8lP4 — Press Your Luck (@TVPressYourLuck) December 5, 2022

Elizabeth declared, “I’ve never met somebody I liked more.” Do I remember any strange interests or crushes from my youth? We both did, but that didn’t cause us to separate. We haven’t forgotten the bigger picture just yet.

Together, Elizabeth and Max take care of their two children and manage a successful business. Elizabeth wrote, produced, and directed the film Charlie’s Angels, and she and her husband manage a production firm that has released films like Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2.

“Working together offers us a lot of balance and gives us a chance to see one other since I travel so often for work,” she said in an interview with Women’s Health. And my marriage is excellent; it will last for a long time,” Elizabeth added. A new edition of the ABC game show Press Your Luck premieres every Friday at 9 p.m. EST.

Also: Is Karen Fairchild Pregnant: Is She Expecting for A Another Child?

They Are Elizabeth Banks’ Children

Both Elizabeth and Max Handelman’s sons are grown now. In 2011, she gave birth to a boy she called a “miracle.” She gave him the name Felix. Similarly to the Latin term meaning “fortunate” or “happy,” which she has also used to describe him, she has compared him to that.

Their second child, Magnus Mitchell Handelman, entered the world that same year. Elizabeth has already expressed her gratitude to the Center for Surrogate Parenting for their assistance in bringing her children into the world.

The age gap between them is about two years and ten months. “I still feel criticized for what I did in the past, and most people don’t understand my present profession and life choices,” she told The Independent when questioned about starting a family. I will consider it an honor to share my story if doing so helps others realize they are not alone.

Elizabeth rarely shares photos of her son Max on her social media accounts. She likes to dwell upon her own merits whenever possible. She was probably visiting relatives in Greece and has just returned.