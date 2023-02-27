Is Elaine Hendrix Gay? Debunking Rumors About Her Sexuality!

American actress Katherine Elaine Hendrix was born on December 28, 1970. She has starred in numerous films and television shows, including Superstar, Romy, and Michele’s High School Reunion, the 1995 Get Smart series, the 1998 adaptation of The Parent Trap, Dynasty, and Inspector Gadget 2.

She also appeared as Ava alongside Denis Leary, Elizabeth Gillies, John Corbett, Bobby Kelly, and John Ales in the FX comedy series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. A recurring role for Hendrix as Susan Andrews on the Fox legal drama Proven Innocent was confirmed on September 13.

Motion Pictures and Television

Once Hendrix recovered from her injuries, she was cast in the 1995 season of the ill-fated TV series Get Smart. She has also had recurring roles in Married… with Children, User Friendly (1995), and Lez Be Friends in addition to her appearances on Joan of Arcadia, Friends, Ellen, Charmed, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (1997).

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, The Parent Trap (both versions), Superstar, Inspector Gadget 2, and What the Bleep Do We Know! are just a few of the movies in which she has appeared. She had roles in two films and a TV show in 2006. These were Coffee Date and an episode of Ghost Whisperer. Hendrix had an appearance in the 2018 Hallmark Channel TV movie, Christmas at Pemberley Manor.

Hendrix played Roxy Wasserman, a succubus and aspiring fashion designer, in two episodes of the short-lived ABC Family series The Middleman in 2008. She appeared on an episode of Criminal Minds in 2008. (“Normal”). Hendrix appeared in the 2009 films Rock Slyde and the ABC drama Castle.

Hendrix played Felicia in the Tribeca Film Festival Best Feature-winning film Spork in 2011.

In the third season of episodes “They’re Playing Her Song” and “Christmas Madness,” Hendrix also guest starred as Renee on 90210. She co-starred with Charlie Sheen for three episodes of the FX comedy Anger Management in 2014 as Warden Hartley. Her role in the web series Fetching is another expression of her animal-loving personality.

For season three of The CW’s Dynasty revival, Hendrix was cast as Alexis Carrington Colby in October 2019.

Pursuit of Social Change

Hendrix is a staunch supporter of animal rights and has been so since she went vegan in 2006. While she’s not making movies, she’s out lecturing, demonstrating, speaking, protesting, building habitats, transporting animals, and rescuing people all throughout North America and the world.

She started a charity in 2012 called The Pet Matchmaker to help homeless animals find homes through rescue, fostering, and adoption. She is active in the No to Dog Meat USA board and the Stray Rescue of St. Louis board.