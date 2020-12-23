Is EFL Carabao Cup semi-remaining one leg or two, and what are the guidelines?

THE CARABAO CUP is now down to the last 4

Gentleman Utd choose on Person Town in a big Manchester derby when Brentford facial area Tottenham, but what are EFL Cup semi-remaining rules?

1

Is the Carabao Cup semi-remaining a single leg or two?

The Carabao Cup semi-closing has traditionally been two legs, though the principles have been transformed in new years.

Away goals were being formerly utilized soon after further time to individual two sides if they happened to be amount following two legs.

But that was carried out away with when the EFL scrapped extra time, which means any ties that ended up level ended up determined on penalties.

And this year’s Carabao Cup semi-closing will consist of just 1 leg in order to ease fixture congestion caused by the delayed begin to the time and the Covid pandemic.

Whichever workforce is drawn initial in every single tie will perform at house.

Does the Carabao Cup have VAR?

The Carabao Cup does not have VAR – the only competition Leading League sides take part in in which this is the scenario.

The match is organised by the EFL who have decided on not to introduce it at any stage.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup semi-final?

Manchester United vs Manchester Metropolis

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Matches to be performed the week of January 4, 2021