Is Eddie Redmayne Gay? Unraveling the Truth of His Sexuality!

Actor Edward John David Redmayne, OBE, is from England. He has garnered numerous awards, including an Oscar, a Tony, a BAFTA, and two Oliviers, for his work in biopics.

Eddie Redmayne: Straight or Gay?

To clarify, Eddie Redmayne is not gay. Despite rumors to the contrary, ‘The Danish Girl actor Eddie Redmayne is not gay, according to recent interviews.

The Englishman, who is 39 years old, said as much in a Sunday Times interview published on November 21.

Redmayne has been married for seven years and is a father to two young children. This is evidence that he is not gay.

Childhood & Early Learning

On January 6, 1982, in Westminster, UK, Edward John David Redmayne entered the world. Patricia (née Burke) Redmayne, his mother, owns a moving company, and Richard Redmayne, his father, works in corporate finance. His great-father grandfather was also an engineer; he was named after Sir Richard Redmayne (1865-1955), a civil and mining engineer. James Redmayne, a cricketer, is his older brother.

He also has a younger brother, a half-sister, and two half-brothers: Charlie Redmayne, CEO of HarperCollins’ UK branch, and actor Eddie Redmayne. Redmayne and James Corden both attended the Jackie Palmer Theatre School beginning when they were 10 years old, where it was that they discovered their respective passions for acting and singing.

Redmayne was in the same year as Prince William at Eton College, where he studied at Eaton House, Colet Court, and finally Eton. He then attended Trinity College, Cambridge, to study art history, where he earned a 2:1 Honours degree in 2003. To help him attend Cambridge, a choral scholarship was awarded. Redmayne participated in the University Pitt Club while he was a student at Cambridge.

Career

In 2008, Redmayne modeled for Burberry alongside Alex Pettyfer; in 2012, he posed for the brand alongside Cara Delevingne.

September 2012’s issue of Vanity Fair placed him on its annual International Best Dressed List. For the year 2015, he topped GQ’s list of the 50 best-dressed British men.

Intimate Sphere

On December 15, 2014, Redmayne wed Hannah Bagshawe. Iris, their daughter, was born in 2016, and Luke, their boy, followed in 2018.

Actor Eddie Redmayne received an OBE in the 2015 Birthday Honours for his contributions to the theater. He was named Into Film’s ambassador for film education in August 2014. Since 2015, he has been a patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association because of the positive attention his portrayal of Stephen Hawking brought to the cause.

He represents the Teenage Cancer Trust as a spokesperson. He supports Mousetrap Theatre Projects, an organization that uses theater to help underprivileged and special-needs kids and teens.