Is E Jean Carroll Gay? Decoding E Jean Carroll’s Gay Identity!

American journalist, author, and advice columnist Elizabeth Jean Carroll. Her advice column “Ask E. Jean” ran in Elle magazine from 1993 to 2019, making it one of the longest-running advice columns in American publishing.

Is E. Jean Carroll Gay?

There is no proof that Jean is gay. Carroll may have a prominent career, but she typically maintains her private life private. According to online reports, she has been divorced twice. Little is known about her previous relationships. Her first husband was named Steve Byers, and she later wed former news anchor and senior correspondent John Johnson.

The specifics of her previous marriages are unknown at this time, but she has since claimed that Johnson strangled her, as reported by Vanity Fair. “J.J. has apologized four to five times for his past behavior,” Carroll wrote.

The New York Times was unsuccessful in obtaining comment from Johnson regarding Carroll’s allegations, according to Vanity Fair. At this time, it is unknown whether or not these allegations contributed to their divorce.

Johnson had a 30-year career in the news industry and worked at several venues, including WABC and WCBS, but these days he can be found in the woods, focusing on his professional painting career in his Clarkstown, New York-based art studio, as reported by The New York Times.

Trump vs. E Jean Carroll Lawsuit

Carroll recounts the time Donald Trump allegedly assaulted her in a department store during the 1990s in her most recent book, What Do We Need Men For? It occurred in the lingerie section of a department store in Manhattan.

She claims that he pinned her against a dressing room wall with his shoulder and manipulated her apparel and body until she kneed him hard and fled.

President Trump refutes every allegation, asserting he has never met Carroll. Nonetheless, a photograph of E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump demonstrates that their paths did intersect. The photograph, which was taken around 1987, depicts Carroll, her then-husband, the former New York City news anchor John Johnson, and Trump with his first wife, Ivana.

In June 2019, when President Trump refuted Carroll’s allegations, he also criticized her physical appearance, stating that she is “not my type.” In addition, he called her accusations “false,” “fiction,” and a “disgrace,” implying that she was merely seeking publicity, book sales, and political gain.

Carroll was dismissed from Elle, where she had been a columnist for 26 years, in the future.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation in November, claiming punitive damages for damage to her reputation and career. As part of the E Jean Carroll Trump suit, she requested a D.N.A. sample from Trump in order to compare it to the D.N.A. discovered on the coat dress she was wearing at the department store.

In recent news, U.S. attorney general Bill Barr moved the case from state to federal court, displacing Trump’s private defense attorneys with the Justice Department and claiming that the government, not Trump, was the defendant.

At least for the time being, the case previously known as E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump can now be docketed as E. Jean Carroll v. the United States of America.

This action may postpone Carroll’s court case until after the election. However, if Barr is successful in converting this to a federal case, the lawsuit could be completely dismissed, as no one can prosecute the United States of America for defamation.

Carroll has also claimed that media executive Les Moonves sexually accosted her in an elevator after she interviewed him for a story in the mid-1990s. Moonves has similarly denied the accusation.