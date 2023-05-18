Is Drew Carey Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Identity!

Drew Allison Carey is an American actor, comedian, and game show host. Drew Carey rose to fame as a stand-up comedian while serving in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, he went on to host the American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on ABC and star in his own comedy, The Drew Carey Show. He has since appeared in a number of films, television shows, music videos, television movies, and video games.

On October 15, 2007, he made his CBS debut as host of The Price Is Right. Carey has covered events involving the United States national soccer team and is a sports aficionado who appreciates them all. His Seattle Sounders FC team has won the MLS Cup twice (in 2016 and 2019). He dabbled in professional wrestling briefly in 2001, performing in the Royal Rumble, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year. This page will answer the question, “Is Drew Carey gay?” as well as many other questions about him.

Is Drew Carey a Gay Man?

Nobody knows what the comedian’s sexual orientation is. He never told anyone about his sexual orientation. The fact that he never married fueled early suspicion about his sexuality. We now have an answer to the age-old question: Is Drew Carey gay? In this case, “No” is the appropriate response.

Drew has had a number of ex-girlfriends over his life. But he was never really good at them. This, however, does not affect the fact that he is a heterosexual male. It would be disastrous to classify him as gay before he comes out to us. What else is known about Drew Carey’s homosexuality?

He dated Nicole Jaracz for a while before their 2007 wedding. In January 2012, the pair called off their wedding after five years of engagement. Despite the fact that he and Nicole Jaracz did not have any children of their own, Drew adopted Nicole’s child Connor from a prior relationship and became a father figure to him.

Nicole Jaracz and her child made many appearances on The Price Are Right, and Carey dated Nicole Jaracz. Between 2012 and 2017, it appears that the comedian was not in a relationship.

At a house party in 2017, he met therapist Amie Nicole Harwick, who kindled a fresh romantic interest in him. They began dating shortly after their meteoric rise to fame. They revealed their engagement to the public in January 2018. Since then, the couple has taken part in a number of protests.