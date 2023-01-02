Does Drew Barrelmyer Have a Baby on The Way?

Drew Blythe Barrymore is a multitalented American entertainer who has acted, directed, produced, hosted a talk show, and written several books. In addition to being nominated for a British Academy Film Award and seven Emmy Awards, this member of the famous acting family Barrymore has won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. To honor her, Hollywood awarded her a star in 2004.

Are Rumors True that Drew Barrymore Is Expecting Her First Child?

From 2001 to 2002, Drew was married to Tom Green. They finally tied the knot later that year (2002). They were married for over five years but eventually separated. After that, she was briefly linked to Justin Long in 2007. Soon after, Drew wed art consultant Will Kopelman. The happy couple exchanged vows in 2012. Will and Drew’s daughters are named Live and Frankie. After being married for four years, the pair decided to split up. In 2016, they completed their separation.

After Drew was photographed having lunch, her admirers began wondering whether or not she was expecting. Drew, a divorcee, and mother of two, is currently looking for a new partner. For the record, Drew, who is 47 years old, is not expecting. Her fans mistook her tummy for a baby bump and made up the whole pregnancy story. As of now, the actress has said nothing regarding her rumored third pregnancy. Some people have theorized that Drew might be pregnant because she has put on weight recently.

The Happiness of Marriage

Drew Barrymore married Los Angeles bar owner Jeremy Thomas back in 1994. The couple decided they weren’t going to get very far together after being married for only two months. Together, they were unable to start a family. The rumors about Drew and Edward Norton lasted for over two years. In 1996, they collaborated on the album “Everyone Says I Love You.” It was rumored that Drew and Edward were dating that year. They seemed to have a lot of chemistry, but they never confirmed their relationship.

She made her acting debut in Best Men in the latter half of 1996, and she and Tom Hanks reunited the following year in Home Fries. After searching for him, Drew located Luke Wilson. Their romantic relationship began in earnest quickly. After dating for nearly two years, the couple split up in 1999. Drew claims that even though they were exclusive, Wilson continued to date another woman.

Some of Drew Barrymore’s Past Romances

In 1989, Drew dated Corey Feldman, who was then a popular teen actor. It was during the Moving Picture Ball that the hunk made their relationship public. It was Drew’s first real romance, but he and his girlfriend didn’t last very long. After dating for a short time, they ended things. Balthazar Getty dated a young Drew Barrymore later in 1991. From 1990 to 1991, they dated for almost an entire year. Just like the rest of us, they weren’t able to travel very far in tandem. Andrew and David Arquette first met on the sets of Scream and Never Been Kissed.

There was a brief connection between the two in 1991. The year was 1993 when Jamie Walters and Drew Barrymore became engaged through the exchanging of rings. Drew became engaged to the musician/actor Walters when she was only 17 years old. They started dating in 1992 and decided to get engaged the following year. The couple still had trouble making progress together after getting engaged. They made the breakup public quite quickly.