Is Diplo Gay? The Untold Story of Diplo’s Private Life!

Diplo is a DJ, composer, and record producer from the United States. He is the leader and co-creator of the dance hall music group Major Lazer. He formed and operates the musical label Mad Decent and also co-founded the NGO Heaps Decent. Diplo has previously taught English in Japan and in Philadelphia.

Is Diplo Gay?

Diplo is not gay. In an interview with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski for her “High Low” podcast, the DJ defined himself as “more of a vibe man” than a partner’s gender-oriented individual. “I don’t want to say that I’m gay, but the best response I can provide is that I’m neither gay nor straight,” he stated.

All of Diplo’s Relations and Hookups

Several prominent women have been linked to the American DJ Diplo. This article provides a brief overview of his current partner, previous relationships, images together, and dating rumors. The 41-year-old DJ has accumulated a wealth of relationship knowledge from the past to the present. Take a peek!

Christine Jeffries

Recently, in 2020, Diplo was in Tulum, Mexico with Chantel Jeffries. They were becoming acquainted in January 2020. Yet, neither of them has verified their relationship status. She disclosed on her Instagram feed that the DJ had shot a number of photographs.

In addition, there are numerous photographs of the pair relaxing on the beach. Chantel is going along the sand in a yellow bikini, while Diplo is shirtless and wearing black shorts to display his tattoos.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is a renowned actress and fashion designer in the United States. In 2017, when Kate and the DJ met at an Oscars after-party, romance rumors began to circulate on the Internet. None of them, however, came out to corroborate or dispute the report. There is no additional information on the rumored love interest.

Katy Perry

In 2014, the acclaimed pop singer Katy Perry and the American DJ briefly dated. They began dating in April 2014 and broke up in March 2015. In a previous interview with Witness World Wide Livestream, she stated that Diplo is her third most remarkable lover.

After some time, the DJ posted on Twitter that he cannot recall having s*x with the singer. He also accompanied Katy when she celebrated her 30th birthday in Morocco.

Elizabeth Lockhart

From 2009 to 2014, the American DJ had an on-and-off romance with Kathryn Lockhart. Also, they are the delighted parents of Lockett, born in 2010, and Lazer, born in 2014, respectively.

The couple welcomed their second child after separating. During the time of the birth of their second son, the couple spent most of their time together.

Mathangi Arulpragasam

Mathangi Arulpragasam is an English rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, visual artist, and activist better known by her stage name M.I.A. Since 2003, she dated the American DJ Diplo, but they broke up in 2008 after nearly four years together.