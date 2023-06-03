Is Dej Loaf Gay? Speculations Surrounding Dej Loaf’s Sexuality!

Dej Loaf, a talented rapper and singer, has captivated audiences with her unique style and powerful lyrics. Over the years, numerous rumors have circulated regarding her sexual orientation. The purpose of this article is to cast light on Dej Loaf’s personal life and investigate the truth behind the question: is Dej Loaf gay?

Is Dej Loaf Gay?

Prior to this argument with Aye, Dej stated that she was not gay. In 2014, Dej tweeted that she’s “not a d*ke. “Hoes absolutely adore me,” claims VladTV. Dej denied being a lesbian during the interview because she dressed like a tomboy. “I just like to dress comfortably,” Dej said. In addition, when queried about her sexual orientation at the 2015 BET Awards, Dej responded, “It is what it is,” according to Design & Trend.

Who Is DeJ Loaf Dating?

From 2014 to 2016, the hip-hop artist had an intimate relationship with fellow rapper Lil’ Durk.

After two years of dating, the couple broke up, but reportedly remain on amicable terms. India Royale, the fiancée of Lil’ Durk, flirted with the notion of her fiancé and Dej reuniting for a new song.

India tweeted in October of 2021, “I wouldn’t mind if Durk and Dej Loaf made more music together. That was an era. Iykyk” The rapper responded to her ex’s fiancee by saying, “That’s solid.”

Things to Know About Female Rapper

1. Dej lost her dad when she was young

Dej was born in Detroit. Tragically, her father passed away when she was only four years old. “My grandmother helped me and my two brothers move after my mother had a nervous breakdown,” she told Bullet Media. Thankfully, she returned to her mother’s home years later. However, the loss of her father taught her “not to do bad things.”

Deja Trimble is Dej’s given name, so “Dej” (sometimes written DeJ) is a moniker. According to MTV, its pronunciation resembles “beige.” As for Loaf? It refers to her “footwear preference.”

3. She blew up thanks to Drizzy

Dej released her debut mixtape, Just Do It., in 2013 and began to garner attention. When she released “Try Me” in July 2014, Drake referenced the song’s lyrics in an Instagram post. This “Drizzy-boost” earned her a contract with Columbia Records and she was even featured on Eminem’s Shady XV compilation.