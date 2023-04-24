Is David Bowie Gay? The Mystery of His Sexual Orientation Finally Solved!

David Robert Jones, better known by his stage name David Bowie, was an English singer-songwriter and actor. He is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century and is a prominent figure in the music industry. Critics and musicians praised Bowie for his innovative work in the 1970s, in particular.

Is David Bowie Gay?

The sexuality of David Bowie has been the subject of debate. While married to Angie, he famously came out as homosexual in a 1972 interview with Melody Maker journalist Michael Watts, generating attention in both the United States and the United Kingdom; Bowie became a gay icon in both nations.

Buckley states, “If Ziggy confused both his creator and his audience, sexuality was a major factor in that confusion.” In a 1976 interview with Playboy, he affirmed his position, asserting, “Yes, I am bisexual. I cannot deny, however, that I have effectively utilized this truth. It is probably the best thing that has ever occurred to me.” Angie has validated his assertion of bisexuality.

David Bowie’s Romantic History Is Quite Extensive and Intricate

Similar to the enigmatical celebrity’s public persona, David’s relationship history spans approximately six decades, and numerous partners. During that period, he was married twice and had two children, but much occurred in between.

According to Wikipedia, David’s first recorded relationship began in 1968 while he was performing a dance scene for the BBC play The Pistol Shot. Together they moved into a London studio. One year later, they separated because Hermione had to travel to Norway to film Song of Norway.

David subsequently met Mary Angela Barnett, and the couple wed on March 19, 1970. Multiple times during their decade-long marriage, both parties referred to their union as an open one. This union produced the first offspring for David, a son named Duncan Jones. In Switzerland, the former couple divorced on February 8, 1980.

As previously stated, David and Angela had an open relationship, so despite the fact that they were a couple, David’s romantic history persisted. According to Married Wiki, David’s existence was filled with rumors of extramarital affairs.

David allegedly dated English guitarist Mick Ronson in 1970. The following year, in 1971, David was reportedly linked to English actress, vocalist, and songwriter Dana Gillespie. In 1972, he began a relationship with Cyrinda Foxe, around the time she appeared in his music video for “Jean Genie.”

David dated French vocalist Amanda Lear from 1972 to 1973, and in 1973 he began dating Sabel Starr. From 1973 to 1974, he had a relationship with the Dutch vocalist Romy Haag. David was in a relationship with Ava Cherry between the years 1975 and 1979. In 1982, David reportedly began dating the legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor, and in 1983 he began dating Mick Jagger’s ex-wife Bianca Jagger.

From 1987 to 1990, David dated the actress Melissa Hurley. David was rumored to have dated Helena Springs, Queenie, Marianne Faithfull, Mick Jagger, Cherry Vanilla, and Susan Sarandon from the late 1960s through the early 1990s. David married Iman Abdulmajid in 1992, the woman with whom he would spend the remainder of his life.

David and the internationally renowned model were a true power couple for all time. Iman is well-known for her philanthropic endeavors in addition to her work as a model for some of the world’s most renowned fashion houses. On April 24, 1992, the couple wed in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the ceremony had a significant impact on David’s 1993 album “Black Tie White Noise.”