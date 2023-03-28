Is David Archuleta Gay? Breaking Down Stereotypes!

David James Archuleta is a pop singer from America. At age 10, he won the children’s division of the Utah Talent Competition, which led to subsequent televised singing performances. At the age of twelve, he won the Junior Vocal Championship on the second season of Star Search, titled “Star Search 2.”

Is David Archuleta Gay?

Archuleta came out to his family as gay in 2014, and in June 2021 he revealed publicly that he is a member of the LGBT community but “not sure of my own sexuality”. He now identifies as queer.

Archuleta highlighted maintaining a balance between his sexuality and his Latter-day Saints faith, claiming “I don’t feel comfortable revealing it, but I felt compelled to raise awareness for those in my circumstance and let you know that you are not alone.

You can be a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His plan for salvation.” Archuleta declared in November 2022 that he had taken a “step away” from religion and dated men since coming out.

He disclosed that previous to his coming out in 2021, he suffered an anxiety attack while on a date with his then-fiancée, and subsequently called off their engagement. Archuleta was also previously engaged to multiple women.

David’s Dating History Is Almost Unknown

In 2009, when David recorded a guest appearance on iCarly, rumors circulated that he was dating the show’s star, Miranda Cosgrove. This was swiftly refuted, but fans were keen to learn about their romantic status.

David and Charice Pempengco released a hit Christmas duet in the same year, sparking speculations about their romantic relationship. Nonetheless, these rumors did not materialize either.

In 2009, David and the singer Jordan Pruitt toured together, and paparazzi photos and their on-stage chemistry led fans to believe they were an item. David insisted, like with every previous rumor, that he was unmarried the entire time.

We congratulate David on his coming out and wish him the best in this new chapter of his life!