Is Daphne Oz Going to Have a Baby?

Television host and published author Daphne Nur Oz. The famous doctor and TV personality Dr. Zo is a father to a daughter. She was one of the five co-hosts on ABC’s daytime talk show The Chew for its first six seasons, from 2011 to 2017.

She suffered a low birth Apgar score and was born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, but she made a full recovery. Both of her maternal great-grandparents are Shapsug, hence she shares that ethnicity with them.

In the Beginning

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the place where Daphne Nur Oz’s birth occurred on February 17th, 1986. Her birthplace and current residence are both in the United States. The eldest of Mehmet Oz, the famous TV doctor, and Lisa Oz, she is the family’s go-to expert on health and wellness.

She was raised in Cliffside Park, a suburb of Newark, New Jersey. Her star sign, Aquarius, explains a lot about her. She has three siblings; Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver. The umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck during birth, earning her an Apgar score of 2, but she made a full recovery.

In 2008, she received her Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University, where she concentrated on Near Eastern Studies. The Institute for Integrative Nutrition and The Natural Gourmet Institute is where she got her training.

Is Daphne Expecting Another Child?

Despite the rumors to the contrary, Daphne is not expecting again at this time. She appears to have put on a little bit of weight recently, as evidenced by a slight bump on her abdomen in several of her most recent Instagram photos.

The episodes of MasterChef Junior she appears in with a baby bump were taped over a year ago, and while they feature her most recent little child, she is not currently expecting.

Neither the celebrity nor her husband, John Jovanovic, have commented publicly on the rumors. Therefore, the official response is to reject this idea.

Career

Oz’s first book, The Dorm Room Diet: The 10-Step Program for Creating A Healthy Lifestyle Plan That Really Works (Newmarket Press, 2006), is a national bestseller because it details the strategies she used to create a healthy lifestyle and sustainably lose 40 pounds while navigating the unique “Danger Zones” of college life. For her, this was a step in the right direction toward beating the freshman 15.

In addition, she offers tips in the book for how college students might start healthy routines that could serve them well for the rest of their lives. Numerous publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, People, The Washington Post, Reader’s Digest, Teen Vogue, Cosmo Girl!, and Seventeen promoted the book. Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Nate Berkus Show, The Tyra Banks Show, NPR’s Weekend Edition, and her father’s show, The Dr. Oz Show, have all included her in promotional segments.

When she was in college, she wrote a book called The Dorm Room Diet Planner, which was released in 2007. (Newmarket Press, 2007). Her 2012 book The Chew: Food. Life. Fun was written in conjunction with the rest of the cast of the show. Oz has written the #1 New York Times bestseller Relish: An Adventure in Food, Style, and Everyday Fun.

Relish is both a recipe and a guide to living, in which Oz explains how she found success in creating a life rich in flavorful experiences and deep friendships. Every aspect of your life, from cooking to fashion to relationships, maybe lived with more enthusiasm and meaning with the help of the recommendations in this book (relationships, career, and playtime).

The book features the author’s personal tales alongside recipes, suggestions, love counseling, and professional guidance. Articles by Oz have appeared in Glamour and The Huffington Post. She contributed five pieces to the Creators Syndicate column “Food for Thought” in 2012.

Daphne’s 2016 cookbook, The Happy Cook, features 125 recipes for treating weeknights like weekends. The Happy Cook is Oz’s homage to discovering joy in the kitchen as a busy parent with less time and greater demands, and it’s full of healthy spins on comfort classics and simple, wholesome family meals that feel elevated and joyous. The recipes are great, and the book is easy to follow, according to the New York Times review. and the results are just as stunning as she claims.