Is Courtney Hope Pregnant? Is the Actress Hiding a Baby Bump?

American actress Courtney Ann Hope. She is well-known for her portrayals as Beth Wilder in the video game Quantum Break, Jesse Faden in the video game series Control, and Sally Spectra in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Is Courtney Hope Pregnant?

As Sally Spectra’s baby bump develops, so does the curiosity regarding whether Courtney Hope is pregnant. This is the reason why the CBS soap opera has a plot twist. Pregnancies are not frequently incorporated into Y&R’s plots, however.

Melissa Claire Egan, who portrays Chelsea Lawson, is, for example, expecting her second child. And there are no indications that the soap opera will include a Chelsea child. It would not make sense, as she is just experimenting with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

There are no indications that the Sally Spectra actress is pregnant in real life. As a fitness model and instructor, Courtney Hope frequently posts photographs of herself wearing form-fitting exercise attire.

And there is no bulge to be seen. Her abdominal muscles are toned and svelte! She does, however, have a hunky partner in her life. And it’s a familiar face from The Young and the Restless…

Courtney Hope Is Dating Young and The Restless Actor Mark Grossman

Courtney Hope has dated Adam Newman actor Mark Grossman since at least the fall of last year. If you observe the chemistry between Sally and Adam, it’s because they have tremendous chemistry in the real world, which they bring to the set.

Grossman dated Sharon Case (also known as Sharon Newman) for a period of time. However, this relationship appeared to cease months before he joined Courtney on Instagram. In recent episodes of the soap opera, Adam felt Sally’s pregnant belly shift as he and Sally’s child grew.

However, this is merely a pregnancy pad and not an actual baby bulge. From time to time, Grossman and Hope share photographs of their evening activities. And both shared videos and photographs from their trip to Mexico just before Christmas.

Since the most recent photo was taken just a few weeks ago, we presume the Young and the Restless actors are still dating. In addition, photos and videos of them together remain on both of their timelines.