Is Colin Stough Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Orientation!

Colin Stough is a singer who performed “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie during Season 21 of American Idol. Bryan, along with other contestants, was astounded by his performance.

Ketty Perry praised his rough voice and raspy tone and remarked that he has the charm. His mother, Nara Johnson Gaza, was invited to the stage to present him with a Golden Ticket to Hollywood because the judges were so enthralled with his singing.

Is Colin Stough Gay?

No, Colin Stough is not gay. Since he performed the homosexual anthem “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn on American Idol 2023, many of his fans believe he is gay.

The LGBTQ+ community has enthusiastically embraced “Dancing On My Own” for its message of self-acceptance and the significance of valuing one’s individuality.

The song has been used in a variety of contexts to honor and express homosexual identity, and it has become a potent symbol of LGBTQ+ empowerment.

However, no reports indicate that he has dated any men. There is no evidence that he is gay given that he is courting his girlfriend.

Who Is Colin Stough Dating at The Moment?

Let us inform you that Colin Stough, a 17-year-old singer, is already in a committed relationship and is enjoying his love life. Yes, Emma Long is his girlfriend’s name. Apparently, Colin’s girlfriend is a tad older than he is. Before 2021, they both met and have been in a relationship ever since. Emma Long attended Smithville High School and graduated.

She formerly held a part-time position as a secretary at Lodens Body Shop/Amory Tire & Alignment. Since November 2022, she has been employed as a Patrol Officer for the Amory Police Department. Likewise, Emma pursues her modeling ambition.

American Idol and Songs as A Career

Colin Stough has labored diligently to achieve success in vocals and music. In 2018, he felt confident that his music would attract an audience, so he began uploading videos of his compositions to social media platforms. On November 6, 2018, he uploaded his debut singing video to Instagram. He began performing tribute versions of songs by American artists. Once, he sang Cold of Christ Stapleton and posted a video that was well-liked by his fans.

In a few years, he gained popularity on social media and is now a fan favorite. However, he is now a member of American Idol, and his future looks promising. After competing on American Idol, he will promote his albums, singles, and EPs.

Other than this, Colin has previously worked at a factory called Brown & Son Heat & Air, which specializes in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning service.