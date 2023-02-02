What is the Sexuality of Cole Kmet? Is He Gay?

In the National Football League, Cole Kmet plays tight end for the Chicago Bears (NFL). He participated in football at Notre Dame and was picked by the Bears in the 2020 NFL Draft’s second round.

The Beginnings

Kmet graduated from St. Viator High School, an all-boys Catholic institution in Arlington Heights, Illinois. In high school, he doubled as a baseball and football star. While he was a senior in high school, he played football and recorded 48 receptions for 773 yards and four touchdowns. The 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl included Kmet. He plans to play football in college and has already signed with Notre Dame.

Is Cole Kmet Gay? Is He Wed?

Cole is straight. The Chicago Bears star player is single and available. However, it’s not as if he is single. Emily, a stunning young lady, is the object of his affection.

Emily Jarosz manages projects and assists with operations at LG Electronics. Her sorority, Delta Sigma Pi, accepts her as a sister. She has been a Vcamp Counselor and Sailing Instructor at Cedar Camp in Portland before.

The couple is very outspoken about their romance, regularly sharing photos of themselves together online.

Higher Education Experience

Kmet saw action in all 13 games for Notre Dame last year despite being a true freshman. He finished with two receptions for 14 yards. In 2018, as a sophomore, he saw action in 11 games and finished with 15 catches for 162 yards.

As a junior in 2019, Kmet replaced the previous starting tight end as the team’s primary option. Due to a damaged collarbone, he had to sit out the team’s first three games. On the verge of entering the 2020 NFL Draft, he decided in November to stay for his final year at Notre Dame.

Kmet stated on January 2, 2020, that he would be entering the 2020 NFL Draft instead of returning for his senior year at Notre Dame.

Related: Murray Bartlett, the Star of “The Last of Us,” Is He Gay?

Baseball

Kmet was a Notre Dame baseball player as well. Kmet made 26 relief appearances and one start as a freshman in 2018. With a 5.05 ERA, 39 punchouts, and a team-high eight saves, he ended the year with a 2-5 record. Kmet played in eight games as a sophomore in 2019, starting once. He ended the year with a 0-2 record, 2.89 ERA, and 27 punchouts.

A Career in The Professions

An outstanding tight end prospect, he was ranked first by CBS Sports and second by Pro Football Focus in their respective 2020 NFL Draft tight end rankings. Draft experts predicted he’d go in the second round.

The Chicago Bears acquired the 43rd overall pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Khalil Mack and two first-round selections (Josh Jacobs and Damon Arnette) and used it to choose him in the second round. On July 21 he put pen to paper on a rookie contract with the team that will keep him there for four years.

Related: Bobby Flay Is Gay? Know More About His Sexuality and Life!

Kmet spent most of his rookie year of football as a blocker. His first NFL reception was a 12-yarder against the New York Giants in Week 2, and he scored his first NFL touchdown four weeks later on a 9-yarder against the Carolina Panthers in a 23-16 win.

The 2021 season saw Kmet play in all 17 games for the Bears, catching 60 catches for 612 yards.

Despite Kmet’s lack of a touchdown reception in 2021, Bears offensive coach Luke Getsy remained confident about his future with the team. Regarding Kmet’s adaptability, he remarked, “You make him sound like he has a lot of potentials and we hope he can do many things. We’ve got him spread out. Outside, we’ve permitted him to run some routes.

We have him locked up pretty well right now. I believe the amazing thing about him is that he can line up and block the big lads up front with ease.” Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. On the Bears, he set team records for receptions, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards.